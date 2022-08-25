Grandmother arrested for involvement in infants death

A grandmother wanted after her 10-month old grandchild overdosed in McKees Rocks last month has been arrested.

47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taken into custody today.

Police say her infant grandchild was found unresponsive on July 31.

Paramedics gave the baby Naloxone and transported them to the hospital in critical condition. Two other children in Boyer's care also allegedly tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

She is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

