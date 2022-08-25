Gaining international fame in the 1950 and 60s, singer and actress Marilyn Monroe stunned and captivated every audience she stepped in front of. Besides dancing her way into the hearts of Americans on the silver screen, the life of Monroe isn’t as glamorous as the stardom of Hollywood. Sadly, while traveling the world and acting alongside other icons, Monroe struggled with her own identity. At the time, her films alone grossed a staggering $200 million. Even after her death, the American Film Institute ranked her in the top ten greatest female screen icons to come out of the golden age of Hollywood. With the new Netflix film, Blonde, taking a deep dive into Monroe’s rise and fall, it appears the film received an NC-17 rating, causing many to wonder how and why.

