Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Posts Incredible Pics of Family Under Double Rainbow
Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson woke to quite a sight recently and took to her official Instagram to share the splendor. The reality tv star, author, and entrepreneur grabbed some snapshots of a double rainbow outside her home. In one image, you can see family members framed by the impressive display of nature.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
Will ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Prove This Disturbing Reid Theory?
“Criminal Minds” fans are more than ready for the revival season to premiere on Paramount Plus. A disturbing theory from one of the later seasons of the show could set up the reboot. Variety reported the news of the revival season back in July, and fans couldn’t be more...
LOOK: Tom Cruise’s Son Reels in Massive Fish Bigger Than Him
It looks like mega movie star Tom Cruise’s son, Connor is a big fish in his own right. Well, he’s reeling them in at least!. In a recent Instagram post, the son of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and his ex-wife, Being The Ricardo’s star Nicole Kidman showed off a massive catch. It’s a fish that is even bigger than the 27-year-old fisherman, sending Connor and his fellow fisherman into a whirl of excitement as they celebrate the massive Warsaw.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gets Emotional Speaking Out About Her Daughter
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is embracing the unexpected as she navigates through life as a mom to her “favorite girl.”. The reality TV star is currently on vacation in the Hawaiian islands with her husband, Christian, and their daughter, Honey. And while the parents are admittedly having a wonderful time, they’re learning that having a 14-month-old in tow can throw a hitch in their plans.
William Reynolds, ‘The F.B.I. and ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor, Dead at 90
Actor William Reynolds, who is best known for playing Special Agent Tom Colby on the classic TV series The F.B.I. has passed away. He was 90 years old. Reynolds died on August 24 from non-COVID pneumonia, his son, Eric, told Deadline. William Reynolds was born in Los Angeles, California, on...
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Sings Incredible A Capella Version of Classic Song: VIDEO
For Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk, her talents go far beyond just playing Abigail Baker on the popular police drama on CBS. In fact, Hawk is showing off her singing chops in this latest Instagram post. She is providing her incredible singing voice to Send in the Clowns. To some people, it’s one of the prettiest songs ever written and is connected with Judy Collins and her version. But the song does have a Broadway connection as Hawk makes reference to in her post. Well, let’s sit back and enjoy Hawk’s rendition of this timeless classic.
‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas Speaks Out About Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie’s NC-17 Rating
Gaining international fame in the 1950 and 60s, singer and actress Marilyn Monroe stunned and captivated every audience she stepped in front of. Besides dancing her way into the hearts of Americans on the silver screen, the life of Monroe isn’t as glamorous as the stardom of Hollywood. Sadly, while traveling the world and acting alongside other icons, Monroe struggled with her own identity. At the time, her films alone grossed a staggering $200 million. Even after her death, the American Film Institute ranked her in the top ten greatest female screen icons to come out of the golden age of Hollywood. With the new Netflix film, Blonde, taking a deep dive into Monroe’s rise and fall, it appears the film received an NC-17 rating, causing many to wonder how and why.
Mark Wahlberg Raises Over $1 Million for Children
A decades-long career in acting, not to mention his role as a father of four,… The post Mark Wahlberg Raises Over $1 Million for Children appeared first on Outsider.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Once Revealed Why He Feels Regret ‘Constantly’
Mike Wolfe has traveled many roads for American Pickers. He spends his time crossing the… The post ‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Once Revealed Why He Feels Regret ‘Constantly’ appeared first on Outsider.
Netflix Slammed With Defamation Lawsuit Over ‘Unethical’ New Series
Former Vanity Fair employee Rachel Williams is reportedly suing Netflix for defamation over the portrayal… The post Netflix Slammed With Defamation Lawsuit Over ‘Unethical’ New Series appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Goldbergs’ to Kill Off Major Character in Season 10
Jeff Garlin’s Murray will have already been dead for months when fans tune into The Goldbergs‘ 10th season this fall. Showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop recently told Entertainment Weekly how the tv show will deal with Garlin’s messy exit. Following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, the actor left during season 9. Garlin’s departure was “a mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television, according to a statement from the company.
Netflix Reveals Release Dates for Fall, Holiday Movies
From a website that allowed movies via the USPS to a top streaming platform, Netflix paved the way for many services available today. Before HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, there was only Netflix. And while they might have been the first to allow users to watch movies without a wait or trip to the video store, Netflix continues to set the standard as they not only offer a plethora of films and shows, they now produce their own content as well. The climb to the top hasn’t been without its obstacles as Netflix struggled with losing close to 1 million subscribers, but with the end of the year approaching, the platform prepares for several hit movies and shows to be added.
