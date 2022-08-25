ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Perseverance pays off at Denver’s Castro Elementary

By Melanie Asmar
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nktNX_0hVVyrrT00

Before school started this week, two numbers — 85 and 69 — showed that the perseverance of teachers and students at Castro Elementary in southwest Denver was paying off.

The numbers mean that as the pandemic stretches into a fourth school year, Castro is doing a phenomenal job of helping students make progress, even if most are still far from grade level.

“The staff and the teachers here just didn’t give up,” said Patricia Nestorick, who has worked at Castro for 13 years and is now the dean of instruction. “They just kept digging in.”

The numbers are known as growth scores. They show how much progress students made on state math and literacy tests from year to year.

Castro’s scores show that its students made more progress in math than 85% of comparable Colorado students — defined as those with similar test scores the year before. Nearly all of Castro’s students are Hispanic and from low-income families. The school also has a bilingual program where students learn primarily in Spanish.

In literacy, Castro students made more progress than 69% of comparable students. The high growth is even more important because most Castro students are behind: only 21% of third- through fifth-graders scored on grade level in literacy, while just 7% scored that way in math.

“We have a lot of work to do still,” said Principal Gilberto Muñoz. “But I think the growth scores really do show we’re at least moving in the right direction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCpLM_0hVVyrrT00

The challenges at Castro are similar to those facing elementary schools across the city: declining enrollment, pandemic-related trauma, and academic gaps. And their strategies for addressing them involve all the latest education buzzwords: accelerated learning, culturally and linguistically responsive education, and social emotional learning.

The strategies are easy to say and hard to do. But Castro has been working on some of them for years. Here’s what they looked like on the third day of school this year.

Third graders decorated the white covers of their brand new journals, which teacher Ryan Fune described as a place for them to process their private thoughts if they’re having a bad day so they can be their best student, do their best thinking, and have their “healthiest heart.”

Fifth graders read quotes from the book “Esperanza Rising,” about a young Mexican girl whose family goes to California during the Great Depression in search of work. They used the quotes to infer the theme of their first literacy unit, which is about human rights.

And on a giant piece of sticky paper, second graders made a class contract — a set of promises for how they’d treat each other. A boy named James suggested the teacher add “patient.”

“Yeah, of course!” teacher Katherine Matthews said. “When somebody is needing some ‘think time,’ we’re not going to jump in right away and give them the answer, right? That takes away from their learning. It’s good for them to be able to work through it on their own.”

Muñoz said allowing students “think time” is an example of what culturally responsive education looks like in the classroom. It’s more than having books, such as “Esperanza Rising,” with characters that share students’ cultural identity. It’s also about having high expectations for students who have historically been marginalized in school.

“Teachers are nurturers and they want to help their kids,” Muñoz said. “But we want to make sure that doesn’t come at the expense of kids learning and grappling with a concept and struggling a little bit — just that productive struggle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaGiz_0hVVyrrT00

Fifth-grade teacher Maddi Dullea admitted that can be hard to do, especially when students have gaps in their learning because of the pandemic. She and other Castro staff said they felt deflated this summer when they saw how few Castro students scored on grade level on the state tests.

But the high growth scores, which were released later, lifted their spirits.

Dullea attributed the growth to “working with kids on persevering through challenges.”

“I had a lot of kids who, while they were motivated and wanted to do well, would feel really defeated because they were given a big challenge and were missing the skills they needed to do it successfully,” Dullea said of her students last year.

When they were faced with a tough problem, she’d tell her students to ask themselves: “Is this too overwhelming? Or is it just challenging right now and I can keep going?”

That’s exactly what Castro plans to do this year.

Melanie Asmar is a senior reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, covering Denver Public Schools. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Pay, caseloads at issue in Denver teacher contract negotiations

The Denver school district and teachers union are renegotiating the teacher contract for the first time since the union went on strike in 2019 for higher wages.The deal that ended the strike resulted in big pay boosts. Over the past three years, the median union member has seen their pay grow 31%, according to district calculations. But the three-year, post-strike deal expires Wednesday, and with the cost of living soaring in...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

These Denver schools still don’t have air conditioning

School started in Denver on Monday, and with temperatures climbing into the high 80s this week, 48 campuses still don’t have air conditioning.That’s fewer than the 55 campuses that didn’t have air conditioning in 2020, when Denver Public Schools asked voters to pass a $795 million bond for a slew of projects, including installing air conditioning at 24 schools. Voters overwhelmingly passed the bond.Hot classrooms are a perennial problem in Denver,...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

America is set to return to a broken school funding system

This is the first in a two-part project on school funding. Read the second piece — focusing on New York state’s disconnect between spending and test scores — here.Deirdre Pilch has spent much of her career as an educator frustrated. The superintendent of schools in Greeley, Colorado — a high-poverty district 50 miles north of Denver — has never felt she’s had the money to provide students the education they deserve.Remarkably, it...
GREELEY, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver’s test score gaps by race largest in state

Denver Public Schools has the largest test score gaps in all of Colorado between white and Black students, and between white and Hispanic students, in both literacy and math.Data released last week from standardized tests Colorado students took last spring shows that white students in Denver scored near the top in the state, while Black and Hispanic students scored near the middle. Those yawning gaps mean Denver is not serving the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Chalkbeat

Greeley-Evans district tracks missing high schoolers

The front door of the house was ajar when Domanic Castillo and Julia Madera approached. They were looking for a teenager named Jason who’d missed the first five days of school at Northridge High in Greeley.  The boy wasn’t there, but his father was — dusty from working on renovations inside. After Castillo explained that they hadn’t seen Jason at school yet, the man quickly dialed the boy’s mother and handed over his...
GREELEY, CO
Chalkbeat

A first look at Denver Public Schools’ new strategic plan

Read Denver Public Schools’ strategic plan here.A year into his tenure, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is rolling out a new strategic plan to guide Colorado’s largest school district. The plan, which Marrero calls a roadmap, focuses on three broad goals: improving the student experience, improving the adult experience for educators and families, and replacing “ineffective, destructive systems” with “equitable, transparent systems,” according to a copy obtained by Chalkbeat. It also comes...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Charter school wins appeal to open in Denver

Two months after the Denver school board turned down a charter school focused on Black students, the school won an appeal before the State Board of Education.The 5280 Freedom School was one of three elementary charter schools whose applications were denied by the Denver school board in June but the only school to appeal. After hearing arguments from both sides Wednesday, the charter-friendly State Board sided with the 5280 Freedom School...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Back to school: Colorado teachers cautiously optimistic

“Class, class!” second-grade teacher Allison George called out. “Yes, yes!” quickly responded 18 small children in new outfits, neatly plaited braids, and fresh haircuts. “I love that you did that,” George said. “You stopped what you were doing and looked up at me, because you knew something important was happening.” That something important was the first day of school at Deane Elementary in Jeffco Public Schools, the first day of a year that teachers,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Hispanic
Chalkbeat

Aurora will pay school board members

The Aurora school district will pay future board members a stipend of up to $450 a month, the board decided on Tuesday. Serving on a school board to help guide a district in creating policy, setting goals, and hiring superintendents has traditionally been a volunteer position in Colorado. Board members say that it requires a lot of time, and that the uncompensated commitment deters parents, especially those from lower income families, from...
AURORA, CO
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy