Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
The health of honey bee colonies in Utah
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
California lawmakers expand budget to help some out-of-state residents travel for abortions
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers could soon send a budget bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would allow the state’s abortion fund to assist some out-of-state residents seeking abortion access in California. The measure, contained in a health omnibus bill, would administer grants from the state’s Abortion...
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Nebraska officials delay selection of contractors managing $1.8 billion program
Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that they are taking more time to review the five companies that bid to manage part of the state's $1.8 billion Medicaid program. State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the winning bids will be announced Sept. 23, instead of Wednesday as previously planned. He said the delay will allow time to interview each of the companies and score the interviews.
After more than two months, still no abortion special session announced
(The Center Square) – There’s still no indication if there will be a special session that Democratic leaders at the Illinois statehouse said would happen more than two months ago. After the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade in June, Illinois statehouse Democrats and Gov. J.B....
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
Kentucky ground broken for EV gigafactory
(The Center Square) – Leaders and representatives on the local and state levels from Envision AESC gathered in Bowling Green Tuesday morning to break ground on the construction of a $2 billion electric vehicle battery production facility in the South Central Kentucky city. Once complete, the company says the...
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
Nebraska renews partnership with online university to help adult learners finish degrees
Amanda Redler is about to finish the bachelor’s degree she started half a lifetime ago. The 36-year-old from Albion earned her associate’s degree in 2006 before jumping “full time into adult life” as a wife and mother of three. Redler said she considered going back to...
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
Tony Evers raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat. Evers is Governor of Wisconsin and is running for re-election in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between...
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
$2B renewable diesel facility lands key Oregon air quality permit
A $2 billion clean fuels project in Columbia County, Oregon got a key air quality permit Tuesday after a state environmental agency decided building a renewable diesel facility at Port Westward would not significantly pollute the air or surrounding community. NEXT Renewable Fuels is proposing a facility at the port's...
Greg Abbott raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Texas
Texas Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $137.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Greg Abbott has raised more than any other Republican. Abbott is Governor of Texas and is running for re-election in 2022. Abbott raised $69.5 million and spent $68.0 million between...
Connecticut’s broadband program gains federal approval
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
