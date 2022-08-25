ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
CBS News

DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents

Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
POTUS
CBS News

Vulnerable U.S. electric grid facing threats from Russia and domestic terrorists

If there's one thing we can't live without in our modern world, it's electricity. It provides heat and light, pumps water and fuel, refrigerates food, and breathes life into our TVs, computers and phones. So it is no surprise the North American electric grid, which creates, moves and delivers our electricity, is considered the most critical part of our critical infrastructure. What is surprising is the nature of the grid itself: a hodge-podge of public and privately-owned, half-century-old tech, that is increasingly vulnerable to severe weather, cyber-attacks, and even physical assaults. As we first reported earlier this year, no government agency, not even the Department of Energy, is truly in charge of protecting it. One attack, nine years ago, was a wake-up call for industry and government alike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Top intel officials to conduct risk assessment of classified documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

The nation's top intelligence official, Avril Haines, is calling for a review of all the classified documents that the FBI seized in the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The risk assessment will determine which records are classified and also address the national security impact. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Unionization efforts take hold at key companies

Workers are gaining ground in efforts to unionize. Employees at Chipotle and Trader Joe's voted to unionize for the first time in recent weeks. Ruben Garcia, professor of law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these union wins.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

CBS News

