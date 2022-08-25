Read full article on original website
Roomster posted fake reviews and apartment listings, lawsuit claims
The rental search website Roomster swindled customers out of millions of dollars by posting fake reviews and apartment listings which it charged users to view, a lawsuit from six states and the Federal Trade Commission alleges. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, accuses Roomster executives...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Justice Department says it found "limited set" of potentially privileged material in Trump search
Washington — A "limited set" of material taken by the FBI in its search of former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence may contain information covered by attorney-client privilege, the Justice Department revealed in a court filing Monday. Federal prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in the filing...
DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents
Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
Musk cites more reasons to exit Twitter deal, including whistleblower "Mudge"
Elon Musk and Twitter lobbed salvos at each other Tuesday in the latest round of legal filings over the billionaire Tesla CEO's efforts to rescind his offer to buy the social media platform. Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in...
Vulnerable U.S. electric grid facing threats from Russia and domestic terrorists
If there's one thing we can't live without in our modern world, it's electricity. It provides heat and light, pumps water and fuel, refrigerates food, and breathes life into our TVs, computers and phones. So it is no surprise the North American electric grid, which creates, moves and delivers our electricity, is considered the most critical part of our critical infrastructure. What is surprising is the nature of the grid itself: a hodge-podge of public and privately-owned, half-century-old tech, that is increasingly vulnerable to severe weather, cyber-attacks, and even physical assaults. As we first reported earlier this year, no government agency, not even the Department of Energy, is truly in charge of protecting it. One attack, nine years ago, was a wake-up call for industry and government alike.
Government employee union chief warns of potential threats in wake of Mar-a-Lago search
The leader of the nation's largest federal government employees' union is warning of the potential for threats and harassment against civil servants who work for the National Archives and federal law enforcement agencies, in the wake of the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The American Federation...
Some states have blocked paid sick-leave laws. That could be causing higher worker mortality.
Prior to the pandemic, almost two dozen states had passed laws prohibiting local governments from mandating paid sick-leave policies — an issue that may be contributing to a rise in worker mortality, according to a new study. The mortality rate of working Americans rose 6% from 2010 to 2017,...
Top intel officials to conduct risk assessment of classified documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
The nation's top intelligence official, Avril Haines, is calling for a review of all the classified documents that the FBI seized in the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The risk assessment will determine which records are classified and also address the national security impact. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.
Unionization efforts take hold at key companies
Workers are gaining ground in efforts to unionize. Employees at Chipotle and Trader Joe's voted to unionize for the first time in recent weeks. Ruben Garcia, professor of law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these union wins.
