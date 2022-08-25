Effective: 2022-08-31 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of the area this morning. Most areas will not have visibility restrictions but some areas will see visibility reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Motorists should allow extra travel time to reach their destinations this morning. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The dense fog is expected to dissipate between 8 and 9 AM EDT at most locations.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO