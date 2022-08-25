ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Times of Trenton girls tennis preview, 2022

Last fall, Princeton Day competed as an NJSIAA member for the first time. It found immediate success as it took home the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament championship. The Panthers finished 8-6 overall a year after going a perfect 11-0 in 2020. Princeton Day started out the year 2-1, but...
Rutgers in NFL: Which Scarlet Knights survived final cuts, made 53-man roster?

For some Scarlet Knights, Tuesday was a dream come true; for others, it was the day that their goal of making an NFL roster this fall suffered a major blow. The former Rutgers players fighting for a roster spot learned their fate Tuesday, the deadline for teams to cut their current group down to the 53 men they will take into preparation for the opening week of the 2022 NFL season.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
How Johnny Langan, Rutgers’ other Boston College transfers are treating their return to Chestnut Hill

Johnny Langan swears that, on his end, there will be nothing different about Saturday’s season opener. Sure, the Rutgers tight end is headed back to where his college career began, his Scarlet Knights traveling to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College. And yes, the former Eagle admits that walking into Alumni Stadium and facing off against old teammates will be “somewhat of a surreal feeling.” But that is as far as he’ll go in acknowledging the connection.
The Punting Picasso

I have come to Piscataway looking to solve one of the biggest mysteries that I have encountered in a quarter century covering Rutgers football, and the only man who can provide the answers isn’t sure he is ready to give away his secrets. And if he does decide to...
What channel is Serena Williams on today? | Time, TV, channel for second round match vs. Anett Kontaveit at U.S. Open

Serena Williams’ retirement tour continues. Williams’ final career tournament, the 2022 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 (8/31/22) with the second round of the competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell’s Twitter bio ignites furor over trade speculation

Donovan Mitchell scrubbed the Utah Jazz from his Twitter bio on Tuesday, fueling speculation that he will be traded, perhaps to the Knicks. Mitchell, a native of Elmsford, N.Y. and a three-time NBA All-Star, has long been the object of Knicks’ fans’ desires, and the team’s brain trust has been working to land him in a trade with Utah before training camp next month.
