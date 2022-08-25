Read full article on original website
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
The middle of the field is where momentum swings and there are some stars coming back this fall all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top midfielders who return in the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League.
Last fall, Princeton Day competed as an NJSIAA member for the first time. It found immediate success as it took home the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament championship. The Panthers finished 8-6 overall a year after going a perfect 11-0 in 2020. Princeton Day started out the year 2-1, but...
For some Scarlet Knights, Tuesday was a dream come true; for others, it was the day that their goal of making an NFL roster this fall suffered a major blow. The former Rutgers players fighting for a roster spot learned their fate Tuesday, the deadline for teams to cut their current group down to the 53 men they will take into preparation for the opening week of the 2022 NFL season.
Football season is here, which means depth chart deep dives are back. Rutgers released its first two-deep of the 2022 season following practice on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Boston College. Disclaimer: most depth charts released in college football are not a perfect picture of the roster’s...
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
The Jets cut their roster down to 53 men on Thursday. And while there will still be a few more tense days for the guys on the roster bubble -- the Jets will have a chance to claim players off of waivers in coming days, or clear roster spots by putting some of their players on short-term injured reserve.
Johnny Langan swears that, on his end, there will be nothing different about Saturday’s season opener. Sure, the Rutgers tight end is headed back to where his college career began, his Scarlet Knights traveling to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College. And yes, the former Eagle admits that walking into Alumni Stadium and facing off against old teammates will be “somewhat of a surreal feeling.” But that is as far as he’ll go in acknowledging the connection.
I have come to Piscataway looking to solve one of the biggest mysteries that I have encountered in a quarter century covering Rutgers football, and the only man who can provide the answers isn’t sure he is ready to give away his secrets. And if he does decide to...
Serena Williams’ retirement tour continues. Williams’ final career tournament, the 2022 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 (8/31/22) with the second round of the competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The countdown to 60 is on for Aaron Judge. One night after reaching the 50-homer plateau, Judge hit No. 51 in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ game against the Los Angeles Angels. Facing Angels righty starter Mike Mayers, Judge blasted a high 1-2 fastball...
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yankees rookie reliever Greg Weissert didn’t need to be talked off a ledge or even get a pep talk after having one of the worst major league pitching debuts you’ll see anywhere in any year. What the 27-year-old righty from Long Island needed was...
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
If you’ve got an arm and can throw strikes, give the Yankees a call, because they’re collecting pitchers like a future star of a “Hoarders” episode. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The latest, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, is...
The swimming section at the Round Valley Recreation Area in Hunterdon County was closed this weekend due to “poor water quality,” the New Jersey State Park Service announced Saturday. The service did not say exactly what led to the poor water quality classification at the state park in...
A greenhouse, a maker’s studio, and a 22-foot-tall observatory: These are some of the features included in recently released designs for the Hudson County Schools of Technology’s Liberty Science High School. As the Jersey City Planning Board prepares to review the application for the project at its Sept....
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Donovan Mitchell scrubbed the Utah Jazz from his Twitter bio on Tuesday, fueling speculation that he will be traded, perhaps to the Knicks. Mitchell, a native of Elmsford, N.Y. and a three-time NBA All-Star, has long been the object of Knicks’ fans’ desires, and the team’s brain trust has been working to land him in a trade with Utah before training camp next month.
