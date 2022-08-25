ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU moves in big freshman class: ‘a great resurgence’

By David Horak
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMfVu_0hVVxPJ200

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday marked move-in day for many West Michigan universities and colleges, including Western Michigan University, as they welcomed freshmen and other first-year students.

The fresh faces did not hold back on the expected sightings of futons and mini fridges. It was all a breath of fresh air for university staff, including Barry Olson, who works at the university’s office of student affairs.

“For us, it’s such an exciting time of the year,” Olson said. “We have been, I’ll say, stunted for the past couple of years with the pandemic. We certainly haven’t had this level of interest of living on campus.”

There is more room for them this year. For the first time since the spring 2020 semester, WMU opened their on-campus residence halls back to full capacity. It’s a major post-pandemic checkpoint, after the university saw a 47% occupancy reduction in their buildings.

“For us to now be shifting back toward the residential campus experience is just a great opportunity for (students) to see what college really is,” Olson said.

Sign up for the News 8 weekly recap newsletter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp7m5_0hVVxPJ200
    Students move into WMU dorms on Aug. 25, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmIys_0hVVxPJ200
    Students move into WMU dorms on Aug. 25, 2022.

Parents like Mark Dill are also ecstatic with how campuses like WMU’s are coming alive again.

“Especially with what we dealt with the last few years,” Dill added. “There was a period where Michigan State was deserted. … To see everyone coming back, it’s fantastic.”

Freshman Evan Gatz found his room just in the nick of time, according to his mother, Lori Gatz. She said her son is the first in their family to go to college and now will get to fully experience it on campus.

“When he got his room here, there were only eight left. So I know everybody’s coming,” Lori Gatz laughed. “It’s exciting. It’s making me nervous and anxious. I never dreamed that we would be here and I’m happy to be able to get Evan here because … he really wanted this.”

First day back to school for Grand Rapids Public Schools

In addition to on-campus residence halls being fully reopened, university staff also reported a 26% increase in incoming freshmen this year compared to last fall — the largest in at least three years.

“That energy, that community … watching parents being able to go in with their students inside the building, which we weren’t able to do previously. … Being able to see a person’s whole face … all of that matters,” Olson said. “It’s such a great resurgence in the field.”

University staff is still urging any students who get sick to notify their professors and encourages anyone to wear a mask if they ever feel uncomfortable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022

As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
MLive.com

See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022

Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#College#Wmu
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
multihousingnews.com

Resthaven Begins Construction of Michigan Senior Community

This $72.5 million project is scheduled for completion by 2024. Resthaven has broken ground on The Farmstead, a mixed residence senior living campus located at 875 E 24th St. in Holland, Mich. The community will feature a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes and multifamily apartment buildings. The community is valued at $72.5 million, according to MLive. THW Design and EV Construction are designing and building the development, respectively. The community is almost fully leased. Planning of the community began in 2019, with construction expected to be completed in 2024.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy