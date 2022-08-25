Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Child playing with cigarette lighter believed to be source of deadly Irvington fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In reviewing the deaths of two young children in a mobile home fire last week, investigators ruled out foul play and determined that the boys’ mother was no reckless or negligent. Sgt. Mark Bailey said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that one of...
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Body of Joshua Barber, missing for 8 days, found in east-central Alabama, coroner says
The body of a man missing for more than a week was found Tuesday in Macon County, authorities said. Joshua Barber was last seen alive in Valley Aug. 22. He was supposed to be headed to Loxley to be with friends, according to a Facebook page set up about his disappearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
WEAR
Deputies: Victim transported to hospital in Pensacola following gunshot wound
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Pensacola that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday night. The sheriff's office received the call at 3:47 p.m. and arrived on scene near Christine and Lenora St. at 3:51 p.m. According to deputies, upon arrival...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loxley Police search for missing man
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
WPMI
MPD: One dead following Springhill Ave shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A heavy police force has gathered near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill Ave in response to a deadly shooting. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person has been confirmed dead. This is a developing story.
WPMI
Doctor featured in Hulu's 'Dope Sick' to conduct Mobile town hall on opioid addiction
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Dr. Stephen Loyd is here, he says, to provide hope. "Absolutely. No question," he says. For someone dealing with drug addiction, that word, "hope" can be an elusive creature. Dr. Loyd knows this. He, himself, was addicted to Xaxax and the painkiller, Oxycontin, for years...
WPMI
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
WEAR
UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 shot in Prichard Thursday night, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night. The incident happened on East Prichard Avenue. Police did not release additional details about the shooting or the extend of the injuries. FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available. --- Download...
WPMI
ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Comments / 3