With $10K in student loans cancelled, how will Missouri and Illinois residents fare?

 5 days ago

President Joe Biden announced yesterday that he'd be cancelling up to $10,000 in student debt for people making less than $125,000 a year. So how does that affect Missouri and Illinois residents?

KMOX's Fred Bodimer reports that the average student debt in the United States is about $37,000, though that can vary by things like location and degree type.

New Hampshire has the highest average student debt at $40,000, and Utah is the lowest at around $18,000.

57% of Illinois students and 56% of Missouri students have college debt. South Dakota has the highest number of students in debt at 73%, while Utah has another low at 39%.

The share of student loans in past-due or default status is 5.78% in Missouri and 4.71% in Illinois. Hawaii has the highest percentage of students with default or past-due debts, while New York has the lowest.

