mghihp.edu

DPT Students Present Capstone Presentations

Graduating DPT students present their cumulative capstone presentations to the IHP community, including peers and faculty. Graduating DPT students presented their capstone research projects during the department’s annual poster session on August 8. The presentations were the culmination of considerable work by the students and covered a range of clinical and professional topics.
mghihp.edu

“Stroking Across America:” One Survivor’s Journey

IHP S-IHP’s CAP graduate Michael Obel-Omia celebrates the last leg of his cross-country bike ride after suffering an ischemic stroke in 2016. Almost every day this summer, Michael Obel-Omia has gone for a bike ride. While it sounds leisurely on the surface, he’d describe it as challenging yet fulfilling. That’s because he didn’t just ride his bike, he rode roughly 4,000 miles from Montana to Massachusetts.
