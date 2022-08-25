IHP S-IHP’s CAP graduate Michael Obel-Omia celebrates the last leg of his cross-country bike ride after suffering an ischemic stroke in 2016. Almost every day this summer, Michael Obel-Omia has gone for a bike ride. While it sounds leisurely on the surface, he’d describe it as challenging yet fulfilling. That’s because he didn’t just ride his bike, he rode roughly 4,000 miles from Montana to Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO