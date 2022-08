LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The End Zone Team of the Week belongs to the Littlefield Wildcats. Taking down the Muleshoe Mules in the “War on 84″ by a final score of 28-7 despite an early turnover on downs, Littlefield used their stifling defense to carry them to victory. The Wildcats forced 7 turnovers, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO