ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
City
Washington, GA
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
NBC Chicago

New COVID Booster Shot Could Be Authorized This Week, Top Doc Says

New COVID-19 booster shots specifically targeting the omicron variant could be set for authorization by the end of this week, Chicago's top doctor said. Both Pfizer and Moderna have sought regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration to offer the "bivalent" shots, which would target both the original COVID-19 virus and omicron subvariants that have become the dominant strains of COVID in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
Colorado Newsline

Hispanic voters in Colorado prioritize economic issues, survey shows

Based on a new survey, Colorado’s Hispanic voters prioritize improving the economy as well as crime and gun violence but place a new emphasis on abortion rights among other issues when they head to the polls.  A national survey conducted by Unidos, Mi Familia Vota and BSP Research interviewed about 300 registered Hispanic voters in […] The post Hispanic voters in Colorado prioritize economic issues, survey shows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy