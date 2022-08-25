FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

FRISCO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO