Arlington, TX

fox4news.com

Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say

GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
GRANBURY, TX
Texas State
Arlington, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting

DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Drive-by shooting in Texas kills 5-year-old child, teen

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a […]
FORT WORTH, TX
#Shooting#Violent Crime
fox4news.com

Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who killed a man inside a Dallas apartment. Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kontour at Kessler Park Apartments, south of Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. Responding officers found 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson dead inside an...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
TROY, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
RED OAK, TX
CBS DFW

16-year-old Frisco HS student in custody after making threats on social media

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Shot by Local Police After Allegedly Raising Rifle

Fort Worth Police shot a 39-year-old man after he allegedly raised a rifle and pointed it at them. On August 21, police were called to the 1200 block of Vincent Street regarding a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun. The man tried to shoot himself, police claimed, but...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

