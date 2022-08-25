Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The 3 richest people in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
North Texas officer acquitted of killing a woman while shooting at her dog
The officer had just graduated police academy.
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say
GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
Man Who Was Shot and Crashed Car into Fort Worth House Was Lyft Driver: Police
A man who was shot and crashed his car into a Fort Worth house in July and later died was a Lyft driver who was giving a ride to two people who tried to rob him, according to court documents. Ibrahim Alkhateeb, 65, was shot in his head a little...
Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death
A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog killed a woman he was conducting a welfare check on.
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
Drive-by shooting in Texas kills 5-year-old child, teen
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a […]
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who killed a man inside a Dallas apartment. Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kontour at Kessler Park Apartments, south of Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. Responding officers found 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson dead inside an...
Former Arlington Officer Accused of Criminally Negligent Homicide Found Not Guilty
Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh, who was accused of negligent homicide in the death of a woman in 2019, was found not guilty by a Tarrant County jury on Monday. The jury was handed the case shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and deliberated for about three hours before being sent home for the weekend.
Deliberations resume Monday for Arlington officer on trial for killing woman while aiming at dog
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury will return to deliberations Monday as they try to decide if a former Arlington police officer is criminally negligent in the fatal shooting of a woman. Jurors spent three hours reviewing the case against Ravinder Singh on Friday. In 2019, he responded to a welfare...
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
16-year-old Frisco HS student in custody after making threats on social media
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.
Man Shot by Local Police After Allegedly Raising Rifle
Fort Worth Police shot a 39-year-old man after he allegedly raised a rifle and pointed it at them. On August 21, police were called to the 1200 block of Vincent Street regarding a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun. The man tried to shoot himself, police claimed, but...
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
Suspect fleeing from police caused crash that killed 1 in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said a robbery suspect who was fleeing from officers caused a crash that killed another driver Saturday night. This started just after 7 p.m., when officers were tailing a vehicle as part of a robbery investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
