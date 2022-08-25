Read full article on original website
Feed cattle through drought or sell cows now?
Good attendance at livestock drought recovery meetings highlights the devasting impacts the intense heat and lack of rainfall are having on our rural communities. Cattlemen and women everywhere are searching for solutions to feed their herds, clinging to the livelihood they’ve spent a lifetime creating. I helped teach at...
Agriculture Online
Consider margin protection for your 2023 crops
Margin Protection (MP) for the ’23 crop provides coverage against an unexpected decrease in operating margin (revenue minus select variable input costs). It is an area-based plan, using both expected and final county yields along with nationally indexed variable input costs. An indemnity payment may be made when the harvest margin falls below the trigger margin due to a decrease in revenue and/or an increase in those input costs. MP coverage is typically an add-on product to a Revenue Protection (RP) or Yield Protection (YP) base policy.
Agriculture Online
Planting soybeans early may lead to yield gains
Hopes of high yields and extra income have spurred many farmers to plant soybeans earlier than ever. “With any trend, the proof is in the pudding,” says Mark Worner, an Agoro Carbon Alliance agronomist. “I think most operators are seeing, when the stars align to get their beans in earlier, they’re getting a better return on investment with the yield on those acres.”
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find How to Reduce Nitrogen Fertilizer Quantity for Growing Grain Crops
A method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to lessen the number of nitrogen fertilizers required to grow cereal crops. The discovery could help the environment while saving American farmers billions of dollars each year on fertilizer expenses. Any grass in the Poaceae family that...
Agriculture Online
No-till and cover crops yield success in a northern setting
Greg Amundson, Gilby, North Dakota, had been sitting on the fence about making a full switch to no-till. He’d experimented with it and was growing cover crops to protect his soil from erosion. Still, switching to an all no-till system seemed risky for his location in eastern North Dakota’s Red River Valley, where the soil is heavy and slow to warm in the spring.
Yet another shortage in the USA? Farmer shares alarm about tomatoes, rising price of ketchup, salsa
Mitchell Yerxa, a farmer with River Vista Farms in Colusa, California, spoke to "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning about the challenges right now of producing enough tomatoes to meet consumers' needs. "It’s going to be a tough year," he said. Record-high inflation plus droughts are sending prices higher...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
What Happens To Beef Cow Parts That Aren't Turned Into Food?
Certain parts of the cow, such as the tongue, are considered a Japanese delicacy, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, as you might imagine, not all parts of a cow are food. By-products like hide, hooves, and skeletal structure are less favorable for human consumption. Beef...
Phys.org
'Synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals—including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an...
Phys.org
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
Agriculture Online
Corn eases from two-month high; soybeans slip further
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased on Tuesday as investors continued to assess crop prospects after a rally to a two-month high linked to disappointing results from a Midwest field tour. Wheat also fell back after reaching a seven-week top on Monday, while soybeans slid for a second session.
modernfarmer.com
USDA Invests $300 Million to Help Farmers Transition to Organic Production
In an effort to support farmers in the transition from conventional to organic farming, the USDA will invest $300 million in a new Organic Transition Initiative. On the pathway to certified organic farming, growers are required to adopt organic practices—such as restricted inputs and a ban on synthetic pesticides—for at least 36 months before the crops can be considered for certification. During this often challenging time for farmers, the USDA’s new program, announced earlier this week, aims to support growers in hopes of strengthening the organic market.
Nature.com
Influence of long-term intensive use of irrigated meadow-chernozem soil on the biological activity and productivity of the arable layer
Timokhin Artem Yur'yevichÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5120-40681,. The research was carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation in the forest-steppe region of the south Western Siberia (Omsk state), in the long-term (43Â years) stationary experiment. Sprinkling was used for irrigation in the experiment. The number of different physiological groups of microorganisms, the cellulolytic activity of the soil, and nitrification capacity were determined under the sowing of an eight-field grain-grass crop rotation (perennial grasses (Bunias orientalis L."‰+"‰Bromopsis inermis L."‰+"‰Galega orientalis Lam. 6"“8Â years old), spring barley Hordeum vulgare Leyss.-variety Sasha). Immobilization processes predominated in the soil under the sowed crops, it contributes to the preservation of soil organic matter (mineralization coefficient SAA/MPA"‰<"‰1). The highest transformation ratio of soil organic matter, i.e. increased conversion of plant residues into organic matter, was noted with applying nitrogen-phosphorus fertilizers (N60P60) under the barley. The combination of irrigation factors and the use of mineral fertilizers (N30-60P60) were contributed to the growth of the microorganisms' population, the amplification of decomposition of cellulose, and improvement of nitrification capacity in the soil. The perennial irrigation of the meadow-chernozem soil and the application of intensive technology of cultivation of crops in crop rotation stimulated the growth of the microorganisms' population and didn't detriment the ecological state of the soil.
beefmagazine.com
Feedlots defy gravity again
Aided and abetted by the drought, feedlots put together another month of large placements in July. July placements were 101.8 percent of last year, despite growing indications that feeder supplies are declining. July 1 estimated feeder supplies outside of feedlots were down 2.7 percent year over year. Drought continues to force cattle to market sooner than planned. Oklahoma auction volumes of feeder cattle for the past six weeks are up 10.9 percent, consistent with the unexpectedly large placements in July.
Agriculture Online
Corn, soybean condition decline for 3 straight weeks
The USDA released its 21st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production following hot and dry weather, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans fell. "The Pro farmer crop...
Agriculture Online
Argentine grains producers have sold 51.6% of 21/22 soybeans so far -government
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 51.6% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday, lagging behind the 62% sales rate reported at the same point in the previous season. Argentina soybean production in the 2021/22 cycle was...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session on support from the deteriorating condition of the U.S. crop. Wheat dipped, although the market traded close to last session's seven-week top,...
Agriculture Online
USDA July soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely rose to 5.416 million short tons in July, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The July crush would be up from...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Tuesday, August 30, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, learn how to defend your farm against corn rootworm, read about the driverless autonomous Case IH spreader, and find out how margin protection provides coverage for your crops. Corn Rootworm. Editor Chelsea Dinterman reports a lack of significant weather events and a rising number of farmers...
