Apple uncovers security issues that provide users’ exact location

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Apple is urging its users to download an emergency software update, uncovering security issues that allow social media platforms to track your location closer than ever before. Cybersecurity experts encourage Apple customers to take protective measures too.

“Remember, you are worth a lot of money to a whole bunch of companies and data providers,” said Dennis Underwood, CEO of CyberCrucible- IT.

Your phone can be tracked by servers in two ways.

“There’s ‘coarse location data’ which is basically where in the city you are..” he said, “And then there’s ‘precise location data’, which is right down to the actual seat in a library and that’s all being communicated through servers.”

On most Apple devices now, apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are switching from tracking a user’s coarse location to precise.

Underwood encourages Apple users to go into their “System Settings”. Click “Privacy”, followed by “Location Settings”. Users can go through a list of apps to turn off “Precise Location”.

For more information, click here.