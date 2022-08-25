Read full article on original website
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.
Local officials report 3,863 new COVID cases, 11 deaths following weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After the final weekend in August, thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). LDH states that since Friday, August 26, a total of 3,863 new COVID cases were tallied and of the...
Gov. John Bel Edwards receives distinguished award
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was honored by the National Guard Association Monday, August 29. During a ceremony, Edwards was presented with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service, which is the National Guard Association’s highest recognition. This particular award was established...
The Starbucks menu item we can’t get enough of is returning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since the early 1990’s, Starbucks has become a staple of American culture. A recent article from Vine Pair revealed there are over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the U.S. and just over 100 in Louisiana alone. With fall just around the corner, the popular...
