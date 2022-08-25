ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards receives distinguished award

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was honored by the National Guard Association Monday, August 29. During a ceremony, Edwards was presented with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service, which is the National Guard Association’s highest recognition. This particular award was established...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy