4 Jersey City gang members plead guilty in retaliation attack

Four members of a Jersey City street gang have pleaded guilty in a stabbing and assault that was retaliation for a prior assault, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Tuesday. Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 21, Divine Abraham, aka “Dee,” 22, Jamil Bowens, 21, and Jaylen Boone, 22, all...
Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident

A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
Drug overdose memorial to debut in New Jersey | Opinion

Acxel’s a big guy, probably 250 pounds, with a black cap, and camo pants. You might be surprised to see him teaching a crochet class in his Crocs with a baby Yoda on them. It’s a class where people who use drugs learn to make hats and scarves to wear on cold streets or give away to friends.
