Jersey City cop on mayor’s security detail charged with forgery in incident related to outside business
A Jersey City detective has been charged with forgery for a business related to a security company he helps run, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office and his attorney, John J. Bruno Jr. Joel Chaviano, a detective assigned to Mayor Steve Fulop’s security detail, was arrested Tuesday on...
N.J. man charged with stealing LGBTQ pride flags, tossing them in river
A 30-year-old New Jersey man was charged with bias intimidation and theft after LGBTQ pride flags reported stolen in Frenchtown over the weekend were found in the Delaware River, authorities said. The flags were stolen on Saturday night and found by a resident the next morning, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s...
Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after 2018 acquittal admits to 2019 fatal shooting
A Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after being acquitted of a 2010 murder has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Anthony Shuler, 31, admitted Thursday to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death...
4 Jersey City gang members plead guilty in retaliation attack
Four members of a Jersey City street gang have pleaded guilty in a stabbing and assault that was retaliation for a prior assault, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Tuesday. Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 21, Divine Abraham, aka “Dee,” 22, Jamil Bowens, 21, and Jaylen Boone, 22, all...
Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident
A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Chinese residents report string of violent attacks, maybe by same man, near Journal Square
Jersey City police are investigating a spate of violent attacks on Chinese people in the Journal Square neighborhood over the past several months as possibly committed by the same man, who may also be Asian, according to city officials and reported witness accounts. City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said there have...
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
Paralyzed by a bullet, helped by a N.J. anti-violence program
When the bullets struck Unique Patterson outside a party in Paterson in 2020, he knew his life had changed forever. He couldn’t feel his legs and immediately went to a dark place.
Drug overdose memorial to debut in New Jersey | Opinion
Acxel’s a big guy, probably 250 pounds, with a black cap, and camo pants. You might be surprised to see him teaching a crochet class in his Crocs with a baby Yoda on them. It’s a class where people who use drugs learn to make hats and scarves to wear on cold streets or give away to friends.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
LGBTQ+ students should see themselves represented in history, too | Opinion
In 2019, New Jersey became the second state to pass a law requiring public school teachers to incorporate the historical contributions of persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ history into the curriculum. A lack of resources for teachers and the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the inclusion of the proposed curriculum. In...
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
3 Jersey City men charged with stealing building materials from Bayonne construction site
Three Jersey City men were arrested late Thursday night after Bayonne police caught them with metal beams taken from a construction site on the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, authorities said. Taknaigi Z. Townsend, 19, Tymir D. Wilcher, 27, and Domonic J. Watson, 31, were charged with burglary and theft, Bayonne...
Mayor Fulop, show Amy DeGise the door | Jersey Journal editorial
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s wait-and-see stance on whether running mate Amy DeGise should step down from the City Council smacks of politics at a time when power plays should be set aside for the good of the city. By dragging his feet, what Fulop is really saying is...
Judge orders Trenton city council to approve school payment, ending flap over routine matter
A Mercer County judge on Monday ordered the Trenton City Council to approve a $24 million tax levy payment to the city school district, saying there was no room for discretion in interpreting the law on such matters. The Trenton Board of Education sued the council in late July to...
N.J. woman sentenced to prison on gun charge in Pa. state trooper’s killing
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced on a gun charge linked to the killing of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper 13 years ago. Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, was sentence of one to two years in state prison for providing the gun used by Daniel Autenrieth on June 7, 2009, in the shooting death of Trooper Joshua Miller.
Stranger strikes 13-year-old, threatens to ‘shoot up’ home after argument between girls
An armed man interrupted an argument between three girls on Storms Avenue Monday night and struck one of the girls in the face and then threatened to shoot onlookers, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m., when the dispute between the girls, all 12 or 13 years old,...
Black babies are less likely to be breastfed and it comes back to racism in healthcare | Calavia-Robertson
When Plainfield resident Kia Gentles gave birth to her son nearly nine years ago, the Black mother of three decided to do something she hadn’t seen any of the other women in her family do: breastfeed. “My mom didn’t breastfeed. My sisters didn’t, my aunts didn’t, I don’t think...
Renderings unveiled for SciTech Scity high school as it prepares for planning board vote
A greenhouse, a maker’s studio, and a 22-foot-tall observatory: These are some of the features included in recently released designs for the Hudson County Schools of Technology’s Liberty Science High School. As the Jersey City Planning Board prepares to review the application for the project at its Sept....
