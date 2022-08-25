Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Safety concerns halt Harbor Bridge construction yet again
The construction of the new Harbor Bridge hit another bump in the road as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a statement about safety concerns it has with the project. The project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2016. Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer...
mysoutex.com
Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic
Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
mysoutex.com
Beeville Animal Control: a labor of love
The Beeville Animal Shelter has become inundated with dogs and cats in recent months. Raquel Martinez, the adoption and rescue coordinator with Beeville Animal Control, said the organization has impounded animals everyday at this point. “If we have one dog that gets adopted or even leads to rescue, we have...
mysoutex.com
Restaurant Week returns
Corpus Christi’s local Marketing Consultant, Mirza M. Pearson, is hosting another Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, and is encouraging the Coastal Bend to once again take part in the huge event. Coastal Bend Restaurant Week will take place from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 2 with participating restaurants showcasing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Patricia Rocha Cantu
Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio, Texas to the late Elizardo and Magdalena Rocha Cantu. Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Cantu, Sr., Elizardo Cantu, Jr. and Daniel Cantu; and sisters, Ida Staton and Virginia Garcia.
mysoutex.com
Beeville locals play music on the porch
Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
mysoutex.com
Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic
The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
mysoutex.com
Brothers take big wins at national pole vault event
Gregory-Portland has a pair of brothers leaping into the record books. On Aug. 5 and 6 Colton and Ryder Harrison competed at the Mac Vault National Meet in Navasota, TX. The two-day world-class event boasted three runways and more than 275 vaulters. Both boys were invited to compete by putting up the top marks in their respective age divisions at a qualifying meet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
S-T downs Calallen JV
Outlasts S-T The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats dropped a hard-fought, five-set volleyball match to the Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs on Aug. 16. Orange Grove outlasted the Lady Cats in the see-saw battle 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-1. S-T was led by Neddia Gonzales, who had 12 kills and six digs. Also...
Comments / 0