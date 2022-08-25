ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL

An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
MARSHALL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
kttn.com

Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24

Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
SALISBURY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Columbia Public Schools#The Hickman High School#Business Loop 70 East#Abc 17 News
kjluradio.com

Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy

An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

345 & 347 Lucy Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!
LAKE OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle

A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
etxview.com

Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale

DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867. Except...
DALTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy