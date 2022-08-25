Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents. Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 12 years in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021,...
kttn.com
Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24
Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas
A fire destroyed a barn near the Osage River in Cole County on Tuesday. The post Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy
An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
lakeexpo.com
345 & 347 Lucy Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack
A Jefferson City woman was sentenced Tuesday to a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails into homes. The post Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
krcgtv.com
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia
Suspect detained on charges relating to reported incidents of indecency, Aug. 25 The post Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
etxview.com
Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale
DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867. Except...
Comments / 0