ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
anacortesnow.com

Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle

An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
ANACORTES, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellingham Bells#Hall Of Fame#Recruiting#Athletics#Wcl
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers

EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy