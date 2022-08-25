Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatcomtalk.com
Bec Detrich Lives a Life of Adventure With a Passion for Environmental Education
Those who lead extraordinary lives make the biggest difference if they are willing to share their experiences. Rebecca ‘Bec’ Detrich, executive director at North Cascades Institute, sat down with WhatcomTalk to humbly recount her story leading up to becoming the second individual in the history of the institute to hold her job title.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
anacortesnow.com
Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Manor sold, renamed
LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers
EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Medical transport helicopter makes emergency landing at Bellingham International Airport
The helicopter had just taken off from St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham at the time of the emergency.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Comments / 0