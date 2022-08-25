ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

International Business Times

Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report

As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
International Business Times

Ukraine Has Destroyed $16 Billion Worth Of Russian Military Equipment Since War Started

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed at least $16 billion worth of Russian war equipment just six months into the invasion, according to a report. Since the war in Ukraine began in February, the Russian army has already lost 12,142 military equipment, including 2,000 tanks, 234 aircraft and 15 ships, according to the findings of Forbes Ukraine's assessment. Ukrainian troops also destroyed the $86 million Il-76 amphibious aircraft and at least $100 million worth of eight anti-aircraft systems, including "Thor," "Pantsyr" and "Strila" types.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine

Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
The Associated Press

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president warned Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim Raisi also issued threats against Israel and tried to sound upbeat as Iran’s economy and rial currency has cratered under the weight of international sanctions. Despite the international attention on the deal as talks in Vienna hang in the balance, it took Raisi well over an hour before fully acknowledging the ongoing negotiations. Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for it restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency for years has sought for Iran to answer questions about man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites. U.S. intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran long has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.
The Independent

‘I can't stand it anymore’: Ukrainians angry after Russian strike hits central Kharkiv

Missiles fired by Russian forces have hit a residential district in the city of Kharkiv (27 August), according to governors.Police have identified the missile as an S-300, and it landed at Pavlivska Square, where residents are angry at the damage caused to local amenities."I feel hatred, I can't stand it anymore", says one shop owner, adding that thankfully everyone was safe in the blast."Rocket shelling of Kharkiv. The central part of the city in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts is under attack," the mayor wrote in a Telegram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayFootball legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin lay flowers at scene of Liverpool shootingFascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
