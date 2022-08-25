Read full article on original website
Kentucky houses of worship affected by floods can apply for FEMA assistance
Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by the Eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26. The Public Assistance program may provide financial assistance to certain private, nonprofit organizations...
FEMA: Thousands of ‘ineligible’ flood victims moved to ‘eligible’ status; strategies underway to help more cases be approved
Almost a month after catastrophic flooding devastated the region, Eastern Kentuckians are attempting to recover while seeking the help of local, state and federal officials. Thousands of flood victims have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, many of them have been turned down due to ineligibility.
Special session legislation aims to send $212M to flood-stricken areas
State officials began a special legislative session Aug. 24 to address the ongoing need for help in the wake of Eastern Kentucky flooding. Immediately following the first day of special session, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state lawmakers announced a plan to spend $212 million over the next six months to aid in the rebuilding of the communities that were devastated by the flooding.
Legislature approves more than $212M in flood aid for Eastern Kentucky
The Kentucky legislature on Aug. 26 approved a nearly $213 million aid package for flood stricken areas of Eastern Kentucky. The approved measure allocates more than $212 million to be spent over the next six months as a part of the recovery process, including:. • $115 million will be provided...
Disaster food benefits approved for Kentucky counties following catastrophic flooding
On Aug. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear announced disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides that resulted from storms that began on July 26. In July, at the governor’s request, President Joe Biden...
FEMA seeking single and multi-family rental properties to support disaster survivors
FEMA is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for disaster survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. What is Direct Lease?. Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for...
FEMA door-to-door inspection teams to provide home inspections
Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so, the agency said in a statement Aug. 17. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited...
Kentucky: FEMA’s first answer not always the final answer
If you receive a letter from FEMA and don’t know what steps to take next we’re here to help. Over the phone, in person and online. If you were turned down for federal help we encourage you to ask “why?”. Turned down by FEMA?. Did you get...
FEMA officials encourage flood victims to remain persistent in their efforts to receive financial aid
More than two weeks after catastrophic flooding laid waste to portions of Eastern Kentucky and claimed dozens of lives, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said the immediate goal now is to get those remaining displaced flood survivors into temporary safe and sanitary housing until more permanent housing is made available.
Free legal help available for Kentucky flooding survivors
A free legal help hotline is now available for Kentucky Flooding survivors. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney. Survivors can call 1-844-478-0099 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If after business hours, messages can be left and calls will be returned on the next business day.
GoodRx offers free telehealth appointments to KY residents affected by flooding
On Aug. 4, GoodRx announced it is currently offering free online healthcare provider visits to Kentucky residents impacted by local flooding. Now through the end of August, Kentuckians can visit, goodrx.com/ky, and use the code KY-CARE-100 to be seen by a licensed medical provider on GoodRx Care for a variety of conditions not requiring lab work.
Beshear: KYTC crews actively restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is already working to rapidly replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The 11 bridges that have been initially targeted serve county and state roads...
Beshear: Debris removal ramping up in flood disaster area; contractor already deploying debris collection crews, trucks
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the “monumental challenge of recovering and rebuilding from disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky has entered a new and critical phase” with the beginning of widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,”...
Biden visits flood-ravaged E.Ky.
President Joe Biden and state and local officials stood in front of the remains of a flood-ravaged home in Breathitt County Aug 8, where Biden pledged that the the federal government will stay with the people of Eastern Kentucky as they recover from recent catastrophic flooding. U.S Rep. Hal Rogers...
Free wifi zones established in Eastern KY to support communities impacted by flooding
Accelecom, a Kentucky-based high-speed fiber optics provider and exclusive wholesaler of the Kentucky Wired Project, and Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with operations in Morehead, have teamed up to launch six free Wi-Fi sites throughout the Eastern Kentucky region that has been devastated by major flooding.
McConnell visits impacted areas in Eastern Kentucky
Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding. On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency...
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
Kentucky flood survivors in seven counties, including Perry, can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling,...
Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Eastern Kentucky affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses...
