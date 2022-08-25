Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge STEM hosting workshops for youth
Baker, La. (BRProud) – Baton Rouge STEM (BRSTEM) is hosting a computer coding workshop for youth in the City of Baker and surrounding communities. BRSTEM established a partnership with the City of Baker earlier this year to hold a number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops at the city’s Workforce Development Center. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with the City of Baker and Mayor Darnell Waites to utilize the City of Baker Workforce Development Center as a hub for STEM programming for the town north of Baton Rouge.
Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student
METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials confirm a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student this past Tuesday (Aug. 23). The move comes after a mother of a school student posted a viral photo to Facebook showing an adult grabbing...
Baker residents wait on answers for future of Jetson Center for Youth
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Some Baker residents are frustrated after a meeting to address plans to bring in violent juvenile inmates to a nearby youth detention center was postponed. In June, Governor John Bel Edwards said he planned on transferring some of the most violent juveniles from Bridge City...
EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
BR Police invite public to ‘peer behind the badge’ in upcoming Citizen’s Academy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about how local police officers carry out their responsibilities on a daily basis, you might consider joining the Baton Rouge Police Department’s (BRPD) upcoming Citizens Academy. This program is a series of classes for locals...
Ascension Sheriff reaches out to local senior citizens
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre used the last weekend in August to spend time with local members of LIFT, an organization that supports individuals who’ve lost their life partners. Many of LIFT’s members are senior citizens and Sheriff Webre took the opportunity to...
Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
Power outages in EBR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy and DEMCO are reporting power outages Tuesday evening as storms pass through the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.
Terrebonne Parish inmates donated approximately $1,200 for school supplies
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that four Terrebonne Parish Schools will be the recipient of close to $1,200 in donated school supplies from a typically unlikely source…inmates!. In August, Sheriff Tim Soignet received a handwritten letter from inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional...
Donations rolling in as Southern University’s Give Day gets underway
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– Giving Day is the last appeal in Southern University System Foundation’s (SUSF) Million Dollar March annual campaign, which seeks to raise philanthropic support for Southern University and A&M College System campuses and departments in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport by enlisting the help of alumni and friends.
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
One hurt in crash involving EBR school bus on Burbank Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to a school bus accident on Monday morning. The accident involved a school bus and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Burbank Dr. and GSRI Ave. around 6:30 a.m. The school “bus was making a turn on...
Parent using app to track child after recent on-campus crime at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some parents say crime has gotten so bad on LSU’s campus that they’re now using tracking apps to make sure their child is safe. “It frightens me to death. Every night I check the Life360 to make sure he is somewhere safe,” said mother Kimberly Saliga.
BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
Update regarding neglect of dog in Vacherie
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately.
Police: Juvenile escapee caught speeding in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Central says a juvenile escapee from a Calcasieu Parish detention center was caught speeding after midnight on Monday, Aug. 29. The Central Police Department said the juvenile was speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road. After the juvenile was stopped, they were taken into custody by an officer.
LSUPD investigating Monday night altercation at dorm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is investigating after a video of a Monday night altercation in a dorm started circulating on social media. A spokesperson from LSU said Tuesday, “There was an altercation last night that Res Life and LSU Police have been made aware of and are investigating. We do not condone or tolerate physical violence on campus, and we will be addressing this concern in short order, per steps outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”
K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
Addis authorities warn citizens to lock their vehicles
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department is urging locals to make sure their vehicles are locked. According to a Tuesday (August 30) warning issued by local authorities, suspects were seen attempting to access vehicles in the Susan Jean area, just off S. Vaughn Drive on Monday night.
