Assumption Parish, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge STEM hosting workshops for youth

Baker, La. (BRProud) – Baton Rouge STEM (BRSTEM) is hosting a computer coding workshop for youth in the City of Baker and surrounding communities. BRSTEM established a partnership with the City of Baker earlier this year to hold a number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops at the city’s Workforce Development Center. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with the City of Baker and Mayor Darnell Waites to utilize the City of Baker Workforce Development Center as a hub for STEM programming for the town north of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker residents wait on answers for future of Jetson Center for Youth

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Some Baker residents are frustrated after a meeting to address plans to bring in violent juvenile inmates to a nearby youth detention center was postponed. In June, Governor John Bel Edwards said he planned on transferring some of the most violent juveniles from Bridge City...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Sheriff reaches out to local senior citizens

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre used the last weekend in August to spend time with local members of LIFT, an organization that supports individuals who’ve lost their life partners. Many of LIFT’s members are senior citizens and Sheriff Webre took the opportunity to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Donations rolling in as Southern University’s Give Day gets underway

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– Giving Day is the last appeal in Southern University System Foundation’s (SUSF) Million Dollar March annual campaign, which seeks to raise philanthropic support for Southern University and A&M College System campuses and departments in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport by enlisting the help of alumni and friends.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in crash involving EBR school bus on Burbank Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to a school bus accident on Monday morning. The accident involved a school bus and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Burbank Dr. and GSRI Ave. around 6:30 a.m. The school “bus was making a turn on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Update regarding neglect of dog in Vacherie

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately.
VACHERIE, LA
brproud.com

Police: Juvenile escapee caught speeding in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Central says a juvenile escapee from a Calcasieu Parish detention center was caught speeding after midnight on Monday, Aug. 29. The Central Police Department said the juvenile was speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road. After the juvenile was stopped, they were taken into custody by an officer.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

LSUPD investigating Monday night altercation at dorm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is investigating after a video of a Monday night altercation in a dorm started circulating on social media. A spokesperson from LSU said Tuesday, “There was an altercation last night that Res Life and LSU Police have been made aware of and are investigating. We do not condone or tolerate physical violence on campus, and we will be addressing this concern in short order, per steps outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Addis authorities warn citizens to lock their vehicles

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department is urging locals to make sure their vehicles are locked. According to a Tuesday (August 30) warning issued by local authorities, suspects were seen attempting to access vehicles in the Susan Jean area, just off S. Vaughn Drive on Monday night.
ADDIS, LA

