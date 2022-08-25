Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
wwnytv.com
JCC students explain why they chose college path
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday was a busy day at Jefferson Community College as students headed back for their first day of classes. We spoke with some students about their decision to go to college instead of joining the workforce. Kevin Gibbs is a sophomore business major. “I want...
wwnytv.com
Hospice to host masquerade ball
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month. Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves. Watch the video...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
wwnytv.com
Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr., 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. Charles was born on January 11th, 1957 in Watertown to Charles Fleming and Flora (Sweet) Fleming. Charles enjoyed...
wwnytv.com
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
wwnytv.com
Neil W. Hyneman, 66, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
wwnytv.com
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
wwnytv.com
Debra Hirschey, 59 Lyons Falls
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) LYONS FALLS- Debra L. Hirschey, 59, beloved mother and wife, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, after a sudden illness. Debra is survived by her husband, Maynard “Bruce” Hirschey; a son, Frank Hirschey; a...
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She...
wwnytv.com
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
wwnytv.com
James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, age 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake passed away on August 28, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country. “The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County horse dies of EEE, results pending for second horse
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A horse in Jefferson County died of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and it’s suspected in a second horse that was showing similar symptoms. Jefferson County Public Health said the horse that was positive for EEE was in the town of Antwerp. The suspected case, not yet confirmed, is in the town of Orleans.
wwnytv.com
Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Winslow Street died peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published tomorrow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences...
wwnytv.com
Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) -Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, passed away on August 24, 2022 in Thomasville, GA at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 5 at 3:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Goody as he was known to most, was born June 7, 1930 in DeKalb, a son of the late Leon and Myldred (Mott) Gardner. He attended DeKalb Schools. He worked all his life as a carpenter building homes and furnishings for many in the area. He had continued working with fellow carpenter and friend, Ernie Locke for the last 20+ years. He enjoyed wood working and built beautiful boxes and dressers and cabinets for family and friends as well as built and repaired violins. He also liked to relax at his camp in Cranberry Lake. When he was younger, he enjoyed canoeing and canoe racing. He and wife Bettie raised two boys, Daniel and David Gardner. Bettie predeceased him in July of 1986. Later he remarried Muriel VanGelder, whom predeceased him as well.
Comments / 1