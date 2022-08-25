Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
wwnytv.com
Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr., 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. Charles was born on January 11th, 1957 in Watertown to Charles Fleming and Flora (Sweet) Fleming. Charles enjoyed...
wwnytv.com
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Neil W. Hyneman, 66, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
wwnytv.com
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
wwnytv.com
Convalt teams up with GigInternational1
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A company bringing a solar panel manufacturing plant to Watertown is teaming up with another company that will help it go public. Convalt Energy is teaming up with GigInternational1, which is known as a special purposes acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs typically help other companies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Shirley A. Ryan, 87, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Ryan, age 87, beloved mother and sister, passed away on May 2, 2002 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY after a brief stay. Shirley previously resided at the family home at 23 East High Street, Norfolk, NY. Shirley was born on July 22, 1934 in Norfolk, NY to Floyd and Marion Gooshaw Ryan. Shirley graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY as well as Schenectady County Nursing Home for over 20 years. Upon her retirement, she moved back to Norfolk and worked for several years at Highland Nursing Home, Massena. Shirley loved animals of all kinds, especially her numerous cats. There was never a stray cat that she did not take in, or a wild animal that she didn’t feed. She was also an ardent fan of Elvis music. Shirley also loved being a nurse and taking care of people. She was a devoted Christian, regularly attending church as well as being an active member of the Altar Rosary Society.
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
northcountrynow.com
Housing project planned in Ogdensburg
A $5.2 million 20-bed supportive housing project for the homelss will soon open on Knox Street. Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for homeless couples. Attending the Step by Step ribbon cutting ceremony included, from left, Laura Mattice of Community Bank, and Step by Step personnel: Deputy Director Tammy Bush, Board Member Barbara Ward, and Executive Director David Bayne. See story here.
wwnytv.com
Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Virginia G. Dominie, 91, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Virginia G. Dominie, age 91, of Norfolk, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon William Obrien officiating. Calling hours will held from 9:00AM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Raymond A. Robertson, 91, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond A. Robertson, 91, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, August 28, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at his request there will be no services.
wwnytv.com
Run for Recovery coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 13th Run for Recovery is in a couple weeks. Executive director Cherelyn VanBrocklin and Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews say the run both raises money and brings awareness to the problem of addiction. Watch the video for their interview on...
wwnytv.com
Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) -Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, passed away on August 24, 2022 in Thomasville, GA at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 5 at 3:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Goody as he was known to most, was born June 7, 1930 in DeKalb, a son of the late Leon and Myldred (Mott) Gardner. He attended DeKalb Schools. He worked all his life as a carpenter building homes and furnishings for many in the area. He had continued working with fellow carpenter and friend, Ernie Locke for the last 20+ years. He enjoyed wood working and built beautiful boxes and dressers and cabinets for family and friends as well as built and repaired violins. He also liked to relax at his camp in Cranberry Lake. When he was younger, he enjoyed canoeing and canoe racing. He and wife Bettie raised two boys, Daniel and David Gardner. Bettie predeceased him in July of 1986. Later he remarried Muriel VanGelder, whom predeceased him as well.
wwnytv.com
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
wwnytv.com
Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg
STUART, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, age 92, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL.
wwnytv.com
Hospice to host masquerade ball
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month. Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves. Watch the video...
Comments / 0