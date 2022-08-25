Read full article on original website
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb (1921 – 2022)
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia. Pip was born on June 20, 1921, in Berryville,...
The pros and cons of refinancing your mortgage
Many homeowners refinance their mortgages to free up extra cash for large projects. However, before making this decision, you must understand the implications. Here’s a look at the advantages and disadvantages of mortgage refinancing. The advantages. Mortgage refinancing allows you to borrow large sums of money at a lower...
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season
Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022. Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding. The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the...
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story
A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
Movie tickets at Royal Cinemas will cost just $3 on National Cinema Day
Carleigh Baugher – a Winner at Second Place in Little League World Series Softball Division Home Run Derby. Legendary University of Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant is attributed with the observation that "Winning isn't everything, but it sure beats anything that comes in second." Royal Examiner decided to ask Carleigh Baugher how she felt about that after returning to Front Royal and Warren County having placed second nationally in the Softball Division of the Little League World Series Home Run Derby in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2
WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29. Joins us on Monday, August 29, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Sherando High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm. Catch all the...
Town Council candidate Wayne Sealock gets nod from Warren County Republican Committee
Following a candidate forum Thursday evening for which he was the only candidate present, lifelong Front Royal resident R. Wayne Sealock earned the endorsement of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC). Nicholas L. Jaroma, a 2016 Christendom College graduate filed to run for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd in...
Warren County EDA tackles multi-faceted August meeting Action Agenda
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. All five Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. The monthly meeting began with the election of officers, which was approved unanimously. The new officers are...
