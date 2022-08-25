Read full article on original website
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Man shot in face on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7:21 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Princeton Avenue when gunfire rang out. The victim was struck in the face and transported to the...
Robbins man gets 10 years for trafficking guns and 'switch' devices in Chicago area
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Robbins man who pleaded guilty in June to trafficking handguns across the Chicago area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leonard D. Johnson was also accused of dealing "switch" devices — also known as "Glock switches" — which convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
Man crashes car outside Chicago police station in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man crashed his car into the parking lot gate outside of the Chicago police 10th District Station in North Lawndale late Tuesday. The 35-year-old driver was headed south on Homan Avenue when he thought he was being chased by someone in a gray sedan. The man attempted...
Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend
Chicago's top cop says they're cracking down on drag racing and street takeovers after a weekend that saw plenty of both impact several locations around the city.
Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail. The offender is described as a tall Black...
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
5-year-old boy shot in head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A little boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Chicago police said the boy, 5, was in a car on North Paulina near Howard around 5 p.m. when someone in another car opened fire. A...
Man charged with shooting into Humboldt Park restaurant, killing man
CHICAGO - A man is accused of shooting into a Humboldt Park restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar Friday night. Police said Charlie Moreno, 41, fired shots through the front window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St., around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said.
Chicago police warn community about robberies on West Side, urge safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating two robberies that happened on Chicago's West Side in mid-August. In each of the incidents, four men driving a black Chevy Blazer with Illinois temporary tags were involved. The first robbery was in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 800 block of North Kedzie...
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in the Loop: Chicago police
CHICAGO - UPDATE: CTA SAYS THERE'S NO SIGN OF THIS ATTACK ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO. A 44-year-old man was attacked on a CTA Red Line platform on State Street in the Loop early Sunday morning. About 2:30 a.m., Chicago police say the victim was approached by four men. One of the...
'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider feedback
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
Speeding Corvette was ‘showing off’ with another Corvette before fatally striking woman, witness says
CHICAGO - Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into Meireis as she crossed the street early Sunday, according to police and witnesses.
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Mag Mile murder: Man charged in stabbing death of Jeremy Walker
CHICAGO - Chicago police announced charges Friday in the stabbing death of a man just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile earlier this week. The suspect turned himself in to police two days after the incident. Alan Perez, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy...
There have been at least 6 attacks on Chicago's CTA Red Line so far this month
CHICAGO - A shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train early Saturday in the Loop is the latest in a string of violent attacks on the Red Line this month. Including Saturday's shooting, FOX 32 Chicago counts at least 6 attacks on the Red in August, along with one person arrested for having a gun:
Mag Mile murder: Man charged in road rage stabbing death
The suspect turned himself in to Chicago police two days after the incident. Alan Perez, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder.
'Security incident' reported at FBI office in Chicago
FBI Chicago says there was a "security incident" at their office on the Near West Side Thursday morning.
Oak Lawn teen seen on viral video being punched in violent arrest officially charged
An Oak Lawn teen who was badly injured during a violent arrest last month has been formally charged in court. Hadi Abuatelah, 17, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
