Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Riverside Is Seeking To Hire! Do The Math & Apply At Our Lakewood Office Today!

Reasons Why Riverside is the Right Choice: Environment conducive to growth, Work/life balance, Recognition of accomplishments and so much more.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: CONGRATULATIONS OFFICER KEEFE ON YOUR DISTINGUISHED AWARD

The Lacey Township Police Department congratulates Officer Scott Keefe on receiving the 12th Annual Fallen Officer Jason Marles #271 D.W.I. Award. Last Friday evening, August 26, 2022, Lacey Township Police Officer Scott Keefe was awarded the 12th Annual Fallen Officer Jason Marles # 271 D.W.I. Award presented by Ocean County Police Traffic Safety Officer’s Association President, Officer Christopher Linnell of the Seaside Heights Police Department. The ceremony took place at Shoretown Ballpark (formally FirstEnergy Park) in Lakewood, NJ.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
msn.com

New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross

New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House This Wednesday 8/31!

PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Wednesday August 31!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master's Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master's Degree in Accounting with proven results.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Community, Faith Leaders Honor Top NJ State Police Brass for Exceptional Service at Appreciation Event

Multiple members of the New Jersey State Police were honored by faith and community leaders at a special August 30th event held at the ROIC at state police headquarters in Trenton. NJSP Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, Rabbinical Alliance of America Executive Vice President Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein,...
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

