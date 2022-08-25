Read full article on original website
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
JUST IN: Multiple Children Bitten by Fox in Lakewood; Message from Police Chief Greg Meyer [PHOTO]
Police in Lakewood are investigating multiple incidents in which children were bitten by a fox. Three incidents were reported in different areas around town. The most recent incident occurred shortly after 7:00 PM this evening. Hatzolah responded to the scene, and found three patients. None of the injuries are said...
LACEY: CONGRATULATIONS OFFICER KEEFE ON YOUR DISTINGUISHED AWARD
The Lacey Township Police Department congratulates Officer Scott Keefe on receiving the 12th Annual Fallen Officer Jason Marles #271 D.W.I. Award. Last Friday evening, August 26, 2022, Lacey Township Police Officer Scott Keefe was awarded the 12th Annual Fallen Officer Jason Marles # 271 D.W.I. Award presented by Ocean County Police Traffic Safety Officer’s Association President, Officer Christopher Linnell of the Seaside Heights Police Department. The ceremony took place at Shoretown Ballpark (formally FirstEnergy Park) in Lakewood, NJ.
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House This Wednesday 8/31!
PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Wednesday August 31!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results. Graduates have...
New Jersey beaches suddenly becoming tent cities (Opinion)
It used to be that if somebody had a small baby or small children that they wanted to take to the beach they would bring a modest tent-like structure. The little ones could take a nap and their delicate skin could be protected from the sun. That’s a very good idea.
Texas men transporting undocumented immigrants busted in N.J. with guns, cash, prosecutor says
Two Texas men who had just been paid for transporting two undocumented immigrants from Texas to New York were arrested last week in New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Detectives from the office’s narcotic task force stopped the car on Aug. 25 in Ridgefield and a...
How long does it actually take to drive from NJ to California?
Did you bet with me or against me on the last road trip?. I set out two weeks ago right after the show to drive my son's car across the country and meet him and my wife in San Diego. Last year, I was able to make it door-to-door in 52 hours.
15-Year-Old Reported Missing in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, NJ – Police in Aberdeen have reported that a 15-year-old has gone missing. According...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
NJ man gets prison for bloody carjacking in Lakewood
A 36-year-old Ocean County man who admitted to a violent carjacking nearly four years ago has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison. John Bailey, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from the late 2018 incident. Bailey has confessed to approaching...
These great ‘Jersey’ subs are just outside Six Flags Great Adventure, NJ
What do you do after you serve your country literally putting out fires all over the world? You open an incredible sub shop of course!. That's what John Erichsen did with Hot Shot Subs on Monmouth Road in the Clarksburg section of Millstone Township, just ahead of the entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure and just up the road from the Jackson Outlets.
PHOTOS: Community, Faith Leaders Honor Top NJ State Police Brass for Exceptional Service at Appreciation Event
Multiple members of the New Jersey State Police were honored by faith and community leaders at a special August 30th event held at the ROIC at state police headquarters in Trenton. NJSP Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, Rabbinical Alliance of America Executive Vice President Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein,...
Dashcam and Surveillance Cameras capture motorcycle accident on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood [VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]
A dashcam and surveillance camera captured the accident at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Pine Street today. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Videos provided to TLS exclusively by Heshy’s Towing and by operators of surveillance camera. [TLS-95]
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
NAI Hanson negotiates sale-leaseback for Industrial Outdoor Ventures’ 1st acquisition in N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson on Monday announced the sale-leaseback of an 8-acre construction yard in Edison. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Industrial Outdoor Ventures, in the transaction with Railroad Construction Co. Established in 2017, Industrial Outdoor Ventures is the first national real estate...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
