Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal

They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jane E. Heminger Hall opens to promote health and wellness with break rooms and natural designs in mindThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Safety Sonny Styles Loses Black Stripe
Four days out from his first-ever college football game, Sonny Styles is "officially" a Buckeye. The five-star freshman safety and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2021 class shed his black stripe Tuesday, becoming the ninth freshman to do so since the start of the year. Styles is the first...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Kicks Off Its 2022 Campaign With A Top-Five Battle Against Injury-Plagued Notre Dame
College Football is officially back! Notre Dame enters Ohio Stadium and officially kicks off the season Saturday at Safelite Field (yeah, that's going to take some getting used to). This week The Dubcast offers its final preseason analysis of the Buckeyes' strengths, weaknesses, and biggest questions leading up to kickoff.
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV
Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
Eleven Warriors
Marcus Freeman Excited to Play “Great Team” in “Hostile Environment,” Not Focused on Coaching Against Alma Mater
Marcus Freeman is ready to return to his alma mater and begin his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach. As the first week of the 2022 season begins, Freeman met with reporters in South Bend on Monday afternoon for his game-week press conference ahead of Notre Dame’s trip to Columbus to play Ohio State on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC). The former Ohio State linebacker was asked about his past as a Buckeye, but wanted to keep the focus primarily on his own team as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish prepare to play the second-ranked Buckeyes in the stadium where he played his own college football.
Eleven Warriors
Troy Smith’s Charity Auction Inspired by Personal Struggles with Mental Health, Desire to Give Back to Ohio State
Ohio State’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner is offering Buckeye fans the opportunity to hang out with him at an Ohio State football game this fall while helping fund mental health research in the process. An auction launched by 2006 Heisman winner Troy Smith over the weekend is offering...
Eleven Warriors
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild
Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game. But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?. According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting. Officers found […]
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police Search for Man Who Stole Hundreds Worth of Items from Local Store
Grove City – Grove City police are searching for the ID of a man who stole hundreds from the local store. On July 15, 2022, the male pictured below stole $339.52 worth of merchandise from Mejiers in the 2800 block of London Groveport Rd, Grove City, Ohio 43123. If...
