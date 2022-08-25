It doesn’t have to be Fat Tuesday to get great food at Daq’s Luxury Daquiri Lounge in Plano

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love great food and live music? At Daq’s Luxury Daquiri Lounge in Plano, you can get all of that and more.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominique Jones and her husband decided to use their entrepreneurial spirit and open an establishment where they could entertain people, so they did just that; opening their lounge to the people of Plano.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of Daq’s, spoke to Dominque and even tried some of their food.

For more information on Daq’s click here .

