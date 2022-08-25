ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

It doesn’t have to be Fat Tuesday to get great food at Daq’s Luxury Daquiri Lounge in Plano

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0REm_0hVVtbNO00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love great food and live music? At Daq’s Luxury Daquiri Lounge in Plano, you can get all of that and more.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominique Jones and her husband decided to use their entrepreneurial spirit and open an establishment where they could entertain people, so they did just that; opening their lounge to the people of Plano.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of Daq’s, spoke to Dominque and even tried some of their food.

Watch all of that and more in the video player above.

For more information on Daq’s click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Plano, TX
Sports
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Plano, TX
Restaurants
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fat Tuesday#Food Drink#Luxury Daquiri Lounge#Nexstar Media Inc
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy