Anti-Kari Lake ad likely violated election law, Clean Elections board finds; investigation authorized

By Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Members of the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission board decided Thursday that there was reason to believe a group that ran a TV ad claiming Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake was soft on the border violated election laws.

The 3-0 vote from the short-handed commission also authorized an investigation of Freedom’s Future Fund by the Clean Elections committee’s executive director, Tom Collins. Under state law, he would have subpoena power to conduct the inquiry.

The issue stems from ads that aired multiple times on television stations in Phoenix from February through June, including during broadcasts of the Olympics and the Phoenix Open. At the time, Lake had announced her intention to run for governor, but had not yet filed petition signatures to become an official candidate.

Lake has made border security a signature policy area of her campaign. In one of her ads, for example, she called for shooting down drones and bombing tunnels used by drug smugglers.

But, the Freedom's Future Fund ad suggested she wanted lax border control because she donated money to President Barack Obama and not to President Donald Trump.

“How can we trust Kari Lake when she supported open border politicians?” the ad’s narrator asked.

Collins had reached a preliminary conclusion that the ad amounted to political advocacy. The meeting Thursday gave the appointed board members a chance to vote on whether to accept that conclusion.

One commissioner on the five-member board, Amy Chan, declared a conflict of interest in the matter. Another, Galen Paton, was absent due to illness.

Commissioners question rationale

An attorney for Freedom's Future Fund, Charlie Spies, said during the meeting that the ad was intended to educate the public about Lake’s border position and urge the public to contact her and ask her to change her mind.

“Our goal was to push her to adopt harder-line policies on the border,” Spies told the commission, testifying over video conference from Washington, D.C.

Spies said the question before the board was whether there was a plausible rationale for the ad other than political advocacy. If there was, he said, the board had to allow the group its First Amendment right to speak its mind over the air.

Spies said the ad was meant to tell viewers about Lake, the former television anchor, even though she had been off the air since January 2021, about a year before the ad started airing. She announced her intention to seek the governor’s office in June 2021.

The three commissioners who heard the issue, though, said they strained to find a rational reason for the ad that didn’t involve politics.

Mark Kimble, one of the commissioners and a registered independent, asked whether Freedom's Future Fund had created ads targeting other former television personalities.

“How many other campaigns have you undertaken nationwide against former TV journalists who have not been on the air as TV journalists for several years?” he asked.

Spies responded that Lake was an “influential public figure” and that her exact role was irrelevant. It only mattered whether there was a plausible reason to run that ad that didn’t involve politics.

Kimble said he was trying to find such a reason, but failing. “At this point, I’m not sure I see one,” he said.

Spies, in response to questions from Damien Meyer, a Democrat who chairs the commission, said that Freedom's Future Fund had spent more than $100,000 since July on ads advocating for stronger border security that don’t mention a candidate.

“This is consistent with the policy advocacy purpose of this organization,” Spies said.

But Meyer said those ads didn’t help Spies’ cause. He said these ads not only tried to portray Lake in a negative light, they did so using political contributions as a proxy for border security.

“Doesn’t that fact almost work against you here?” he asked.

What is Freedom's Future Fund?

Freedom's Future Fund was incorporated in Delaware in January. It hosts a one-page website that encourages residents of border states to contact their governors. It also hosts a website called KariLakeFacts.com that lists what it calls her “troubling history on the issues that matter to Arizona.”

Forms filed with television stations that aired the ad listed the executives of Freedom's Future Fund as Chris Jankowski, Robert Jones and Jason Roe. People with those names have had involvement in Republican politics around the country in varying manners. The treasurer of the group was listed on the form as Charles Gannt from Bulldog Compliance, a division of the Republican strategy group Red Curve Solutions.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is a voter-created nonpartisan board that funds campaigns, polices finance rules and conducts voter education.

Reach the reporter at 602-444-8473 or at richard.ruelas@arizonarepublic.com.

Comments / 111

Don Hardcastle
5d ago

What's with all the attack ads on Republicans? Are the Democrats afraid of something??? Perhaps REAL investigations? (*are you listening Hunter?) Or maybe the dereliction to uphold our Constitution? Say, wait a minute!!! THAT sounds like treason! Oh, my! You know our Constitution is very clear on what's to be done with traitorous government officials 😉

Reply(13)
49
Samantha
5d ago

Um people, this anti-Kari attack ad was created by REPUBLICANS! It was by Republicans that backed Kari's Republican rival in the primaries. The executives of Freedoms Future Fund are Chris Jankowski, Robert Jones and Jason Roe. People with those names have had involvement in Republican politics around the country in varying manners. The treasurer of the group was listed on as Charles Gannt from Bulldog Compliance, a division of the Republican strategy group, Red Curve Solutions.

Reply(3)
16
Joie Gibbar
5d ago

just another proof of the Democrats using Hitler's Playbook! they continue to single out sections of people AKA Republicans to instill fear to continue with the Divide! and show just how that was how Hitler became the power that he was! this Administration AKA Hitler's Protege Biden!

Reply(15)
23
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Planned Parenthood to resume abortions in Arizona

Planned Parenthood is again offering abortion care in Pima County after months of legal limbo. On Monday, two facilities reverted to the services provided before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Officials say they can do so under a court injunction that blocks the state’s near-total abortion ban. A...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Judge denies bid by Arizona Republicans to require ballots be counted by hand

PHOENIX -- A federal judge has tossed out a bid by the top Republican candidates for statewide office in Arizona to require ballots in this year's election be counted by hand. In a 21-page ruling Friday, Judge John Tuchi said the claims by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who is running for secretary of state, that machine counting can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part, backed only by "vague'' allegations about electronic voting systems generally. The judge said that precludes their arguments from being heard in federal court.
ARIZONA STATE
azmirror.com

Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation

Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than their similarly-educated counterparts, and a new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers in Arizona faced a 32% wage penalty in 2021 compared to college-educated workers employed in other fields.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Controversial church facility wins council OK

St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church will get its controversial assisted living facility near the intersection of E. Cholla Street and 88th Place. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 Aug. 23 to up-zone the property and approve a conditional use permit for the facility. Councilwomen Betty Janik and Solange Whitehead voted against...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
ARIZONA STATE
gilbertsunnews.com

Despite clamor, Council insists no rail for Gilbert

Gilbert Town Council is being asked to ban the use of municipal resources toward furthering commuter and light rail in any shape or form as residents continued to show up in force at meetings with claims that the trains would increase crime, bring in homelessness and destroy the quality of life.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa Council may diminish public comments

Mesa City Council is considering a change to the citizen participation system at its meetings that could require citizens to work harder to have their voices heard. Currently, online and physical comment cards give members of the public the option to have their comments read aloud by a council member, board member or City Clerk.
MESA, AZ
