Anti-Kari Lake ad likely violated election law, Clean Elections board finds; investigation authorized

Members of the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission board decided Thursday that there was reason to believe a group that ran a TV ad claiming Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake was soft on the border violated election laws.

The 3-0 vote from the short-handed commission also authorized an investigation of Freedom’s Future Fund by the Clean Elections committee’s executive director, Tom Collins. Under state law, he would have subpoena power to conduct the inquiry.

The issue stems from ads that aired multiple times on television stations in Phoenix from February through June, including during broadcasts of the Olympics and the Phoenix Open. At the time, Lake had announced her intention to run for governor, but had not yet filed petition signatures to become an official candidate.

Lake has made border security a signature policy area of her campaign. In one of her ads, for example, she called for shooting down drones and bombing tunnels used by drug smugglers.

But, the Freedom's Future Fund ad suggested she wanted lax border control because she donated money to President Barack Obama and not to President Donald Trump.

“How can we trust Kari Lake when she supported open border politicians?” the ad’s narrator asked.

Collins had reached a preliminary conclusion that the ad amounted to political advocacy. The meeting Thursday gave the appointed board members a chance to vote on whether to accept that conclusion.

One commissioner on the five-member board, Amy Chan, declared a conflict of interest in the matter. Another, Galen Paton, was absent due to illness.

Commissioners question rationale

An attorney for Freedom's Future Fund, Charlie Spies, said during the meeting that the ad was intended to educate the public about Lake’s border position and urge the public to contact her and ask her to change her mind.

“Our goal was to push her to adopt harder-line policies on the border,” Spies told the commission, testifying over video conference from Washington, D.C.

Spies said the question before the board was whether there was a plausible rationale for the ad other than political advocacy. If there was, he said, the board had to allow the group its First Amendment right to speak its mind over the air.

Spies said the ad was meant to tell viewers about Lake, the former television anchor, even though she had been off the air since January 2021, about a year before the ad started airing. She announced her intention to seek the governor’s office in June 2021.

The three commissioners who heard the issue, though, said they strained to find a rational reason for the ad that didn’t involve politics.

Mark Kimble, one of the commissioners and a registered independent, asked whether Freedom's Future Fund had created ads targeting other former television personalities.

“How many other campaigns have you undertaken nationwide against former TV journalists who have not been on the air as TV journalists for several years?” he asked.

Spies responded that Lake was an “influential public figure” and that her exact role was irrelevant. It only mattered whether there was a plausible reason to run that ad that didn’t involve politics.

Kimble said he was trying to find such a reason, but failing. “At this point, I’m not sure I see one,” he said.

Spies, in response to questions from Damien Meyer, a Democrat who chairs the commission, said that Freedom's Future Fund had spent more than $100,000 since July on ads advocating for stronger border security that don’t mention a candidate.

“This is consistent with the policy advocacy purpose of this organization,” Spies said.

But Meyer said those ads didn’t help Spies’ cause. He said these ads not only tried to portray Lake in a negative light, they did so using political contributions as a proxy for border security.

“Doesn’t that fact almost work against you here?” he asked.

What is Freedom's Future Fund?

Freedom's Future Fund was incorporated in Delaware in January. It hosts a one-page website that encourages residents of border states to contact their governors. It also hosts a website called KariLakeFacts.com that lists what it calls her “troubling history on the issues that matter to Arizona.”

Forms filed with television stations that aired the ad listed the executives of Freedom's Future Fund as Chris Jankowski, Robert Jones and Jason Roe. People with those names have had involvement in Republican politics around the country in varying manners. The treasurer of the group was listed on the form as Charles Gannt from Bulldog Compliance, a division of the Republican strategy group Red Curve Solutions.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is a voter-created nonpartisan board that funds campaigns, polices finance rules and conducts voter education.

