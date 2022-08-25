ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime Announces Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Documentary ‘Stand’ (TV News Roundup)

By Michaela Zee
 5 days ago

Showtime Sports Documentary Films is set to release a documentary feature based on the life of basketball star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf , entitled “Stand.” The documentary will premiere in early 2023.

Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, “Stand” explores the personal and professional struggles of Abdul-Rauf, from being bullied as a child due to his Tourette’s syndrome to becoming a target of hate speech and Islamophobia during his basketball career. The documentary film features exclusive interviews with several basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali and Ice Cube.

“It is an honor to be collaborating with Showtime and the production team and working with our director, Joslyn Rose Lyons,” Abdul-Rauf said in a statement. “Joslyn has brought a stellar, brilliant vision to this film. My hope is that my story will help heal and bring new perspective to the world.”

The film marks Lyons’ feature-length directorial debut. Sarah Allen executive produces alongside MSM’s Mike Tollin and Mason Gordon. Colleen Dominguez serves as producer with Tom Friend and consulting producer David Kelly.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

• Hulu has released the official trailer of “Best in Dough,” an upcoming pizza competition series hosted by “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams. The series premieres Sept. 19 with its first three episodes. In “Best in Dough,” competitors will showcase their pizza-making skills to head judge Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, as well as judges Chef Millie Peartree and baker Bryan Ford. The series is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Cat Sullivan and Andrew Wallace. Candace Nelson and Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen serve as executive producers alongside Majordomo Media’s Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen.

Watch the full trailer below.

DATES

• Apple TV Plus announced Thursday the premiere date for Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series “ The Problem With Jon Stewart .” The six-episode season will return globally beginning Oct. 7. Hosted by Stewart, the series focuses on topical issues, with conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals dealing with these current situations. The series is executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. Showrunner Brinda Adhikari executive produces alongside James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

ACQUISITIONS

HBO Documentary Films has acquired the worldwide television and streaming rights to “Master of Light.” Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten, the documentary film follows George Anthony Morton — a classical painter who spent a decade in federal prison for dealing drugs — and his life after incarceration. “Master of Light” is produced by A One Story Up and Docmakers & Vulcan Productions, with Roger Ross Williams, Illia Roomans and Anousha Nzume also serving as producers. Jody Allen, Ruth Johnston, Rocky Collins, Jannat Gargi and Geoff Martz executive produce the series.

More from Variety
Variety

Variety

Variety

Variety

