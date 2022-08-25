Motorcyclist taken by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital after crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH — A motorcyclist was taken by MedFlight Thursday afternoon to Rhode Island Hospital after a crash with a motor vehicle, according to a press release from the Falmouth Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pinecrest Beach Drive and Sandwich Road. Falmouth police and fire rescuers responded at noon.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, was speeding and illegally passing during the crash, the release stated.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Falmouth, remained on scene and cooperated with officials, the release stated. She was taken to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries.

The Falmouth Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office continued an investigation of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.