WCAX
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
WCAX
Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
WCAX
Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
newportdispatch.com
Jennifer Barrett appointed to Vermont Superior Court
NEWPORT — Governor Phil Scott recently appointed Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court. Barrett has served as the state’s attorney for Orleans County since 2015. She previously served as deputy state’s attorney in both Orleans and Bennington counties. As state’s attorney, Barrett has prosecuted a range of cases including homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults, domestic assaults, juvenile cases, post-conviction relief cases, and appeals.
WCAX
Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont
Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines.
WCAX
Work continues on Burlington pod shelter despite lack of operator
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still no operator to run the pod shelter for the homeless in Burlington’s Old North End. Work continues at the site on Elmwood Avenue despite no one coming forward to run it. It will have 30 structures to house the homeless. The operator...
WCAX
State-owned airports struggle to find operators for ground services
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two state-owned airports are struggling to find operators to run services on the ground. So what will happen if the jobs don’t get filled?. The state has been looking for what are called fixed-base operators the Morrisville-Stowe Airport and the Barre-Montpelier Airport without success. And...
vermontbiz.com
Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased
Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
NECN
Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
WCAX
MiVT: Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. “People say it has great energy which is so nice,” she said. After studying art at the University of Vermont, Kahn was trying to figure out which way to go with her career.
WCAX
Vermont Democrats rally around candidates for November elections
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidates in the November election are rallying alongside their primary challengers. The victors of the Aug. 9 statewide primary races gathered in Montpelier Tuesday alongside their challengers in the U.S. Senate, House, lieutenant governor and other races. The election saw the second-highest primary turnout...
WCAX
Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot
Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices.
WCAX
Vermont schools assess and instate security protocols as school starts
An inmate died at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield over the weekend. Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont. Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi has died in a crash during a gravel race in Vermont.
WCAX
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont.
WCAX
What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
WCAX
UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities
Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones.
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
WCAX
Fundraising campaign to put a mural on Rutland City Hall
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont.
