ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
ROYALTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Jennifer Barrett appointed to Vermont Superior Court

NEWPORT — Governor Phil Scott recently appointed Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court. Barrett has served as the state’s attorney for Orleans County since 2015. She previously served as deputy state’s attorney in both Orleans and Bennington counties. As state’s attorney, Barrett has prosecuted a range of cases including homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults, domestic assaults, juvenile cases, post-conviction relief cases, and appeals.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
Montpelier, VT
Business
Local
Vermont Business
WCAX

Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont

Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State-owned airports struggle to find operators for ground services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two state-owned airports are struggling to find operators to run services on the ground. So what will happen if the jobs don’t get filled?. The state has been looking for what are called fixed-base operators the Morrisville-Stowe Airport and the Barre-Montpelier Airport without success. And...
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased

Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
WILLISTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Cannabis Control Board
WCAX

Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Jennifer Kahn Jewelry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. “People say it has great energy which is so nice,” she said. After studying art at the University of Vermont, Kahn was trying to figure out which way to go with her career.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Democrats rally around candidates for November elections

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidates in the November election are rallying alongside their primary challengers. The victors of the Aug. 9 statewide primary races gathered in Montpelier Tuesday alongside their challengers in the U.S. Senate, House, lieutenant governor and other races. The election saw the second-highest primary turnout...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WCAX

Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot

Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
WCAX

UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities

Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont

Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Fundraising campaign to put a mural on Rutland City Hall

Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy