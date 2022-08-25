ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Free child seat inspection event to be held at the Fayetteville YMCA

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, September 1. The inspections will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville YMCA. Events like these...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Marcus Jackson
cnycentral.com

Nearly 300 guns turned in at Utica buyback program

Utica, NY — Law enforcement collected 296 firearms in Utica Saturday as part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence across the state. According to the State Attorney General's office, the Utica Police Department collected 177 ghost guns, 42 long guns, 41 handguns, 3 assault rifles, and 33 broken guns.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Woman accused of setting Oriskany motel fire arrested

ORISKANY, N.Y. — According to Oneida County Sheriffs Department, an arrest has been made in connection to the arson investigation at a Motel 6 in Oriskany. On Thursday, August 25, authorities secured an arrest warrant from the Town of Whitestown for Crystal Newbold, 36, of Missouri. Newbold faces charges of arson in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony.
ORISKANY, NY
#Violent Crime#Vera House
cnycentral.com

New Popeyes restaurant opening in Onondaga County

CICERO, N.Y. — Central New York is getting a new Popeyes restaurant. The fried chicken fast food restaurant will be opening a new location in Cicero on Friday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 7980 Brewerton Road, adjacent to the Dairy Queen. “We’re proud and excited to...
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman

FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
FULTON, NY
NewsBreak
cnycentral.com

71-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Madison County

LINCOLN, N.Y. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly accident on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies said they responded to the area of the intersection for a reported one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

