cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
cnycentral.com
Arrest warrant issued for former Vera House employee for missing court date
MANLIUS N.Y. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a registered sex offender at the center of a controversy at Vera House for failing to appear in court. The Manlius Police Department tells CNY Central they received a bench warrant for the arrest of Marcus Jackson on Thursday.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
cnycentral.com
District Attorney's Office: Child was in home on Burnet Avenue with bodies for days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The District Attorney's Office is providing new information in the investigation into two people found shot and killed in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse. CNY Central confirmed the young child found in the apartment was there for approximately three days prior to the discovery...
cnycentral.com
15-year-old charged with possession of weapon after Utica Police frisk group, find handgun
UTICA, N.Y. — Utica Police charged a 15-year-old boy on Sunday, August 28 with possession of a weapon after he was found with a handgun during a frisk of a group of people near Proctor Park. Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. for reports of a group...
cnycentral.com
Volunteers needed for domestic violence hotline in Madison, Chenango Counties
ONEIDA, NEW YORK — Help Restore Hope Center is seeking volunteers to assist with the 24/7 domestic violence hotline. A Hotline Volunteer provides support and information to survivors of domestic abuse and/or sexual assault, Liberty Resources said. The volunteer should have an "open mind and open heart." Help Restore...
cnycentral.com
Free child seat inspection event to be held at the Fayetteville YMCA
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, September 1. The inspections will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville YMCA. Events like these...
cnycentral.com
Group of five kids charged with vandalizing, stealing from Utica art gallery, police say
UTICA, N.Y. — Five children ranging from ages 8 to 11 years old have been charged with vandalizing the Sculpture Space, an art studio and gallery in Utica, Utica Police say. Officers say between August 26 and August 28, a group of individuals entered the Sculpture Space on 12 Gates Road and caused extensive damage inside.
cnycentral.com
Nearly 300 guns turned in at Utica buyback program
Utica, NY — Law enforcement collected 296 firearms in Utica Saturday as part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence across the state. According to the State Attorney General's office, the Utica Police Department collected 177 ghost guns, 42 long guns, 41 handguns, 3 assault rifles, and 33 broken guns.
cnycentral.com
Hawk Creek Wildlife Center returns "Birds of Prey" exhibit for its ninth year at Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wildlife fans have many chances to see the Birds of Prey exhibit at the Great New York State Fair this summer. The Hawk Creek Wildlife Center hosts three shows each day at the Fair, where visitors can see owls, hawks, eagles, falcons and other rescued birds, and learn about their role in the environment.
cnycentral.com
Woman accused of setting Oriskany motel fire arrested
ORISKANY, N.Y. — According to Oneida County Sheriffs Department, an arrest has been made in connection to the arson investigation at a Motel 6 in Oriskany. On Thursday, August 25, authorities secured an arrest warrant from the Town of Whitestown for Crystal Newbold, 36, of Missouri. Newbold faces charges of arson in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony.
cnycentral.com
Parents continue to express concerns over Syracuse City School District safety plan
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York students will soon be going back to school in the coming week and parents part of the Syracuse City School district are still asking questions about the district's new safety plan. The district released its new safety plan the last month detailing some...
cnycentral.com
2022 NYS Fair attendance numbers bouncing back after pandemic, still not at record levels
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With tickets scanned, thousands of people made their way through the gates of the New York State Fair each day since it opened on August 24. It seems obvious, even to fairgoers visiting from Dallas, Texas, but attendance numbers have taken a hit since 2019. “We...
cnycentral.com
New Popeyes restaurant opening in Onondaga County
CICERO, N.Y. — Central New York is getting a new Popeyes restaurant. The fried chicken fast food restaurant will be opening a new location in Cicero on Friday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 7980 Brewerton Road, adjacent to the Dairy Queen. “We’re proud and excited to...
cnycentral.com
Jimmy Monto represents Democratic party for council seat: Opponent not ready to step back
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jimmy Monto has been sworn in to represent the Democratic party for Syracuse’s 5th district common council seat but his opponent Alfonso Davis is frustrated with the OCDC for nominating Monto because of his criminal record. In 2008, Monto was accused of changing payroll records...
cnycentral.com
Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
cnycentral.com
Fairgoers, vendors navigate rainy weather at The New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was a rainy evening at the New York State Fair on Tuesday, but the weather didn't stop many fairgoers from enjoying the fun and food. Some of them even said the weather wasn’t that bad. The forecast called for rain in parts of Central...
cnycentral.com
71-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Madison County
LINCOLN, N.Y. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly accident on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies said they responded to the area of the intersection for a reported one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse band Sophistafunk is house band for Food Network's "Guy's Ultimate Game Night"
Syracuse, N.Y. — A popular Syracuse band had some big news to announce on social media. Sophistafunk is headed to your TV screens. Sophistafunk was chosen as the house band for Guy Fieri's new show, "Guy's Ultimate Game Night." Sophistafunk will be performing the theme song and providing music throughout the game show.
cnycentral.com
Water main work to impact water service and cause lane closures Wednesday in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Van Rensselaer Street beginning Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to install a new water main at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection, the city said.
