Florida farmworker dies from the heat his 2nd day on job, feds say. Contractor charged

After a farmworker died from a heat-related illness, a labor contractor in Florida has been cited for safety violations and is facing thousands in penalties, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration say at around 5:45 p.m. April 5, witnesses saw an employee of Citrus Harvesting, Inc., become disoriented while picking strawberries.

According to their investigation, the worker was unresponsive and, after a co-worker took him to a housing unit, died. It was reported that it was his second day on the job.

Temperatures at the farm in Duette, Florida - about 50 miles southeast of Tampa - had reached 89-degrees Fahrenheit that day, according to the Aug. 24 news release from the Department of Labor.

The farm labor contracting company did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Aug. 25.

OSHA has cited Citrus Harvesting, Inc., which is based in nearby Wauchula, Florida, with two federal workplace safety violations and about $29,000 in possible penalties, according to the release. Inspectors say they exposed workers to heat hazards and failed to ensure they were trained in first aid.

In 2019, there were 43 reported worker deaths from heat illness , according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Citrus Harvesting Inc. failed to take reasonable steps to ensure employees assigned to work outdoors in hot temperatures are taking frequent rest and water breaks,” OSHA’s Tampa Area Office Director Danelle Jindra said in a statement. “An effective heat illness prevention plan could have prevented this tragedy.”

No information about the worker who died was released.

