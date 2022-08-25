Bulgarian Director Georgi Djulgerov in Postproduction With ‘Memoir of a Betrayal’

Bulgarian director Georgi Djulgerov is in postproduction with his period drama “Memoir of a Betrayal,” about the 19th-century anti-Ottoman revolutionary Georgi Benkovski. Known for his passionate interest in Bulgarian history and Zahari Stoyanov’s “Memoirs of the Bulgarian Uprisings” (1870-1876), Djulgerov focuses the narrative on some of the author’s key testimonies. The film is a local coproduction between the Bulgarian National Television and Borough Film, Film New Europe reports.

“I have a deep respect for the person and work of Zahari Stoyanov, a Bulgarian revolutionary and participant in the 1876 April Uprising. For me, his historiography ‘Memoirs of the Bulgarian Uprisings’ is the ‘Bulgarian Bible.’ I chose two important events from it: the assassination of Benkovski in 1876 and Stoyanov’s personal meeting with his traitor Grandpa Valio. The initial idea of the anti-Ottoman resistance fighters was to arrest the wrongdoer, but later on, they decided to draw up. Therefore, the main theme of the film is that of forgiveness,” scriptwriter and director Georgi Djulgerov told FNE.

The film was shot in 21 days mostly in the historic town of Koprivshtitsa and in the Teteven Balkan Mountains village of Ribaritsa, the place where Benkovski was killed. Two historical associations, Haiduti and Tradition, participated in the mass scenes with their authentic costumes and weapons from the beginning of the 19th century. Some of Djulgerov’s students also took part in the film on a voluntary basis.

“The funding for such a serious period film was far from enough, so I had to look for specific artistic solutions aiming at a more intimate look at the past. Young Plamen Dimov (Georgi Benkovski) and Ivan Nikolov (Zahari Stoyanov) are the discoveries in the acting team, and thanks to their outstanding talent, the relation between the two historical characters became extremely interesting. On the other side, Ivaylo Hristov, who is an old friend of mine, creates a fantastic Grandpa Valio,” Djulgerov added.

Vesselin Hristov, who is new in Djulgerov’s usual creative team, is the DoP.

The Bulgarian National Television financed the film with Euros 180,000 to which the Bulgarian National Film Center added Euros 36,000.

Djulgerov’s most famous historical film to date is the 1981 trilogy “Measure for Measure,” produced by the once state owned Boyana Studio. Said by some to be the “greatest ever Bulgarian film,” it has been lately restored by Bulgaria’s Doli Media Studio, where the postproduction of “Memoir of a Betrayal” is taking place.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe , which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.