FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Environmental Agency is holding a public meeting this week regarding the Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County. The Ohio EPA announced the public meeting to discuss the proposed renewal of the air pollution operating permit for the Fostoria landfill is happening Thursday, August 25, at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria. It starts at 6:00 p.m. The news release said it will give a presentation about the permitting process and then answer questions from the public, with a hearing to follow.

FOSTORIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO