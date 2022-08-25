ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Dozens of Mass. Immigrants Scammed by Immigration Lawyer, Officials Say

Dozens of local immigrants were scammed by an immigration attorney whose license was recently suspended, Massachusetts authorities say. Most of the immigrants deceived by Maroun belong to the Brazilian community of Massachusetts, and one of the victims spoke exclusively with Telemundo Responde, to share his experience — Ricardo Souza was part of the first group of clients who decided to stop the abuse.
Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
MONTPELIER, VT
Here's Who's on the Massachusetts Primary Ballots for 2022

With less than one week until the Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections, it's time for residents to decide who to vote for. The results will narrow the Democratic and Republican fields for the November general elections, settling, among other things, who will run the state after Gov. Charlie Baker. On...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vermonters to Consider Constitutional Amendment on Reproductive Rights

On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
VERMONT STATE
Staffing Shortages Latest Issue to Plague MBTA

Staffing shortages have resulted in the MBTA cutting back services in the Boston area. The MBTA is cutting back service on 43 bus routes during different times of the day, nine buses will have route changes and more than 30 will see departure time changes. The agency blaming staffing shortages,...
TRAFFIC
Cooler and Less Humid Before Holiday Weekend

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon in parts of Maine and Vermont, but have since expired. Southwest winds usher increased warm and humid air into New England Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected in the afternoon, with highs soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s.
MAINE STATE

