Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
DENVER — A 5th Judicial District judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument was censured by the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday and suspended without pay for 30 days. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January in Summit County...
Leadville's Camp Hale could be designated as National Monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0