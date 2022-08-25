ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Wyatt Kistner has big shoes to fill as the new starting goalie for FGCU

By Jaron May
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Itb2_0hVVqF2t00

FGCU’s new starting goalie, Wyatt Kistner, talked to me about his path to FGCU and his expectations for the team’s upcoming season.

Jaron May: When did you first get into soccer?

Kistner: I’ve been playing soccer since I was, since I could remember honestly my mom and dad made me play.

Jaron May: What was your favorite childhood memory in the sport of soccer?

Kistner: I won a state championship with my high school.

Jaron May: Why did you end up choosing FGCU?

Kistner: That’s actually a funny story. I’m from Virginia. It’s really cold up there and I hate the cold. I wanted to go to a beach school with good soccer. So I put in Google ‘good soccer beach school’ and FGCU was the first one that popped up.

Jaron May: You’re now in your third year here with the Eagles. How have you seen yourself grow throughout the seasons?

Kistner: I love my coaches. They’ve really helped me grow mentally stronger, and as a leader, and just as a person outside the field as well.

Jaron May: What have you learned from Gustavo [Vascocelos] now being one of your goalie coaches?

Kistner: Knowing that he was starting, it was a mental challenge for me to come in and know I’m not going to play, but still work my butt off every day. So with me working my butt off, I’m making him better. Now with him as my coach he instills the same values in me and all of our other goalkeepers.

Jaron May: What are the goals for this year?

Kistner: Definitely dominate the ASUN. We want to bring back the culture of FGCU. When you come here and play, it’s going to be hard. You’re gonna have to work for it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fgcu#Shoes#Gustavo Lsb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy