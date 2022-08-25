ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

13News Now

School safety: How a new Virginia law is expected to save time, lives during emergencies

NORFOLK, Va. — In emergencies, time is everything. When it comes to students at school, saving even just a few seconds during an emergency response is vital. “Time is essential to be on a scene to assess a situation quickly,” said Dr. Jared Cotton, the superintendent of Chesapeake City Public Schools. “An emergency is not going to happen when you want it to happen. It’s going to happen when it’s inconvenient, but knowing what people have to do through practice is so important.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Virginia state trooper won't be charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia state trooper won't face charges after a police chase on Interstate 664 ended in a deadly shooting in Suffolk in November 2021. In a letter to the Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hamel detailed the November 6, 2021, situation and the reasons why Trooper Paul Perry shouldn't face criminal charges.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia expands free school meals eligibility

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia wants to help more families keep their children fed this school year. The commonwealth is expanding eligibility for free or reduced school meals. Families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level can access free meals. For a family of four, for example, that means your total income is $49,000 a year or less.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash an ocean away left a Norfolk couple dead and their child hospitalized. A man who local police say was driving erratically killed Ron and Michelle Hartman in Hawaii. Their daughter, Holly, is recovering in the hospital. Holly, 30, was in Honolulu running in...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
