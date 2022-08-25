Read full article on original website
Related
School safety: How a new Virginia law is expected to save time, lives during emergencies
NORFOLK, Va. — In emergencies, time is everything. When it comes to students at school, saving even just a few seconds during an emergency response is vital. “Time is essential to be on a scene to assess a situation quickly,” said Dr. Jared Cotton, the superintendent of Chesapeake City Public Schools. “An emergency is not going to happen when you want it to happen. It’s going to happen when it’s inconvenient, but knowing what people have to do through practice is so important.”
A new option: Cox Communications launching mobile services in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 27, 2022. If you're a local resident, chances are you have Cox for your internet and TV services. Now, they're expanding to offer cellphone plans. On Monday, Cox Communications announced...
Parts of the Peninsula, North Carolina head back to school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sea of backpacks and smiling faces have returned to many schools in Hampton Roads. School staff in places like Newport News and Hampton greeted students with signs as they entered the building Monday morning. “It’s my first day!” said Peyton Rose, as she was...
Rep. Luria visits facility connected to Dominion offshore wind project, current plans face challenges
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With the offshore wind industry gaining traction off the coast of Virginia, both political and labor representatives came together in Chesapeake Wednesday to highlight the growth and progress so far. U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria joined organizations, such as the BlueGreen Alliance and United Association of Plumbers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 states, over $20 million | 2 men sentenced to prison in latest national fraud scheme development
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above explains how you can avoid online scams. It aired on Aug. 25. Two men were sentenced to over a decade in prison Tuesday for their role in an investment fraud scheme that cost elderly victims millions of dollars. From 2011 to...
Virginia Beach court dismisses delegate's lawsuit against 2 books said to be 'obscene'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that attempted to stop Barnes & Noble bookstores from selling “obscene” books to children. Delegate and attorney Tim Anderson filed suit back in May over two books: “Gender Queer” and “A Court of...
Virginia state trooper won't be charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia state trooper won't face charges after a police chase on Interstate 664 ended in a deadly shooting in Suffolk in November 2021. In a letter to the Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hamel detailed the November 6, 2021, situation and the reasons why Trooper Paul Perry shouldn't face criminal charges.
Virginia expands free school meals eligibility
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia wants to help more families keep their children fed this school year. The commonwealth is expanding eligibility for free or reduced school meals. Families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level can access free meals. For a family of four, for example, that means your total income is $49,000 a year or less.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii crash
NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash an ocean away left a Norfolk couple dead and their child hospitalized. A man who local police say was driving erratically killed Ron and Michelle Hartman in Hawaii. Their daughter, Holly, is recovering in the hospital. Holly, 30, was in Honolulu running in...
Biden administration announces plan to forgive $10k in federal student loans for Americans earning $125k or less
NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of Americans, including many in Hampton Roads, are about to catch a break on their student loans. The Biden Administration announced it will forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal debt for qualifying borrowers. “All this means is people can finally start crawling off the...
Rep. Luria challenges State Sen. Kiggans to series of debates this fall
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria has challenged her opponent for Virginia's 2nd District seat, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, to a series of debates this fall. Luria is fighting for her third term in Congress, while Kiggins hopes to turn the seat red in November. The 2nd...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0