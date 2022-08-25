Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll leads in new lieutenant governor poll, though 72% of Democratic voters still undecided

After being named one of the best in the country, one Massachusetts ice cream shop is now in the big leagues after it was named one of the best shops in the world. The Financial Times has released a list of the 25 greatest ice cream shops in the world, ranging from the U.S. to Spain to South Africa. The list features selections from readers of the website, along with commentary on the ice cream shop.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO