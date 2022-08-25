Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
'Bridgerton' Teases Polin in New Set Image as Season 3 is Underway
It's no carriage scene, but it'll do. With filming currently underway on Season 3 of Netflix's romantic Regency drama series Bridgerton, fans are hungry for anything they can get while we wait for new episodes to drop. Those most eager of all are fans of Polin — aka Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — around whom the newest season will be focused.
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
'The Addams Family' vs. 'The Munsters:' Who Ya Got?
Two creepy television families. The Addams Family, a wealthy, morbid fictional family created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and introduced to television in 1964. The Munsters, a sitcom about a working class family of monsters in the classic Universal vein, also airing in 1964. Two sitcoms, inextricably linked by their premises and their parallel TV airings, and now the families of fright both have upcoming projects on Netflix. It's a battle that has been waged for almost 50 years, with no discernible winner.
Florence Pugh-Led 'The Wonder' Gets Theatrical and Netflix Release Window
Netflix has announced the release dates for the titles that will premiere in the Fall and holiday season. Though some of these already had their premiere dates known, several were new revelations. One of these is The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday, September 13, and now, a release date window for when the movie will come to theatres and the streamer has also been revealed.
How to Watch 'The Rings of Power': When and Where to Stream the 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series
It's been nineteen years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and eight years since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Now after all this time, J. R. R. Tolkien fans finally have a chance to go further back into Middle-Earth's history, to a time before the Rings of Power. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed the upcoming, groundbreaking series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The setting is Middle-Earth's Second Age, thousands of years before Bilbo Baggins' adventures, and follows a variety of characters as a powerful, dark force begins to enter the land.
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
'House of the Dragon': What's Going On in the Stepstones?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of House of the Dragon. This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," was a good one, bringing back the iconic Game of Thrones theme song on its opening — plus continuing the typical power disputes and set-up for arcs that will be extremely important in the future. One of those was heavily teased in the preview for next week's episode, titled "Second Of His Name" — and no, it wasn't King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) choice for his future wife, but a war. One that is brewing in the Stepstones and that will help to further divide the realm in further seasons (seeing as the show was just renewed for Season 2).
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Billy Butcherson Is Back In New Image From 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Sometimes there are good zombies that you just can't help but love, and that's what happened with Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus. Played by the ever-brilliant Doug Jones, Billy is a character that many fans still dress up as for Halloween, and we all love him unconditionally. So heading into Hocus Pocus 2, it delights us to no-end to know that Billy is back and just as lovable as before. Now, Entertainment Weekly is giving us a new look at the undead character, and we get to see Billy back and better than ever and with some wonderful new quotes from Jones and the director of the sequel, Anne Fletcher.
'House of the Dragon': Who Is Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder Prince?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon details the politics and scheming that goes into holding (and keeping) a seat on the Iron Throne. With the Game of Thrones prequel focused squarely on House Targaryen, the series has had its eye on King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his struggles to keep everyone satisfied, including his menacing brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and his rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
Who Are the Ring-Bearers in 'The Rings of Power'?
“One Ring to rule them all” became a tagline that swept the globe thanks to the success of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy — but now, it might be difficult to remember that adapting J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy novel series once seemed like an impossible task. The Lord of the Rings is a dense work of fiction, and Tolkien poured an extensive amount of detail into the world-building that made Middle-earth so compelling. However, Jackson and his crew treated the material with the respect that it demanded. They created one of the greatest film trilogies of all-time. Two decades later, there’s never been anything quite like it.
Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman and More Join Horror Film 'Queen Of Bones'
Critics Choice Award winner and SAG Award Jacob Tremblay, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Martin Freeman, Julia Butters, and Taylor Schilling are set to lead the upcoming folk horror film Queen of Bones which recently entered production in Canada. Deadline reports that Queen of Bones tells the story of two siblings named Lily and Sam, played by Butters and Tremblay, respectively.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Deals With More Barbaric Traditions
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. In the quietly sinister second episode of House of the Dragon, discussions about the "order of things" served as the driving force of the slow-burn narrative. At the core of this is how there is the persistent belief that kings must marry to continue to create heirs. After all, it is tradition and one mustn’t question that even if it demands doing horrible acts. In this case, it is King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who is being told over and over again that he must take a new wife following the brutal death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the revealing premiere. Just like what preceded it, both in said premiere and in the main Game of Thrones series, this episode pulled back the curtain on how the true terror of this world comes from the casual way those in charge exercise control over others under the guise of this tradition.
Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and David Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future
Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
What Happened to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie?
The works of Guillermo del Toro are often so intricate with narrative layers and imaginative visuals that they keep your mind preoccupied for days after you watch them. His unmade projects are similarly compelling to one’s cranium. The likes of his unrealized adaptations of The Hobbit or At the Mountains of Madness are impossible not to ruminate on, especially since del Toro clearly exhibited such dedication for each of these movies. Among those productions that never got off the ground was his take on The Haunted Mansion. Despite being in development for years and being a passion project for del Toro, this cinematic vision of the classic Disney theme park attraction would never see the light of day.
