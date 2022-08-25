Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson chimes in on contract negotiations with Ravens
As the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson close in on his Week One deadline for doing a long-term deal, Jackson has peeled back the curtain, a bit, on social media. Responding to Twitter users who made comments about his status, Jackson dropped a few hints about what he may be looking for. And he seems to be looking for a Deshaun Watson-style fully-guaranteed deal.
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Five most surprising developments from 49ers' 53-man roster
The shocking development of the week occurred on the eve of the NFL’s mandatory cuts to 53 players per team. But Jimmy Garoppolo accepting what amounts to a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with the 49ers was not the only interesting development in a two-day span for the organization.
NBC Sports
Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
NBC Sports
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
NBC Sports
Steelers release five to get down to 53 players
The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
NBC Sports
Vikings cut Sean Mannion, too
When the Vikings traded for backup quarterback Nick Mullens, a guessing game began as to which of the current understudies to Kirk Cousins could be cut, Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond. Ultimately, it was both. Mannion is getting cut, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It’s happening on the same...
NBC Sports
Ravens make their roster moves to 53
The Ravens have trimmed their roster to 53 with a variety of moves. Coincidentally, or not, we’ve got each of them below. The Ravens terminated the contracts of seven vested veterans: safety Tony Jefferson, guard/defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, linebacker Steven Means, defensive back Kevon Seymour, tackle David Sharpe, defensive lineman Brent Urban, and cornerback Daryl Worley.
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job...
NBC Sports
49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing
Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
NBC Sports
NFL roster cuts 2022: These new free agents could fit Patriots
With NFL rosters now trimmed down to 53 players, there are some interesting names available on waivers and on the free-agent market. One team's trash could be the New England Patriots' treasure. The team should still look to add depth at several positions, particularly on offense as that side of the ball struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now
I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, give him the advice he needs regarding whether to accept or reject the bottom-line best offer the Ravens make. Whatever the Ravens put on the table, is it better to take it or to play for $23 million in 2022, with no guarantees for 2023?
NBC Sports
What Jimmy G's return to 49ers could mean for Lance
The 49ers signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a new one-year contract through the 2022 NFL season is a benefit for both the club and the veteran quarterback, but it could mean something else entirely for Trey Lance. Even though Garoppolo has remained on the 49ers' roster despite saying his goodbye to...
NBC Sports
C.J. Goodwin cut, Damone Clark to NFI as Cowboys set 53-man roster
The Cowboys have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. As previously noted, it does not include a kicker or a backup quarterback as the team released kicker Brett Maher and three quarterbacks — Will Grier, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci — on Tuesday. They also parted ways with long snapper Jake McQuaide, but he, Maher and at least one of the quarterbacks are likely to return once the team makes other roster moves.
NBC Sports
Browns cutting Josh Rosen
The Browns are moving on from one of their backup quarterback candidates. Cleveland is cutting Josh Rosen, according to multiple reports. Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs. Watson’s...
NBC Sports
Eagles explain decision to keep Jalen Reagor
Eagle receiver Jalen Reagor, a first-round pick in 2020, has been a disappointment. That isn’t stopping the Eagles from giving him a third year. On Tuesday, G.M. Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni were asked to explain how Reagor earned his spot — and whether his guaranteed contract helped keep him on the team.
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team
One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
NBC Sports
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
