Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
fox32chicago.com

Teen hit while riding bike in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO - A teen riding his bike out of an alley was struck by a car and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old rode his bike out of an alley and onto the street in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 shot by unknown gunman in Avalon Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's Southeast Side Monday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the victims were on the street in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when an unknown gunman fired shots. A 23-year-old was struck in the right arm and right leg, and was...
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off

Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

Lawndale man faces assault, carjacking charges: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Lawndale man is facing assault and carjacking charges after forcefully taking a man's vehicle in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police say. Donald Nolton was identified as the offender that assaulted a 45-year-old man and took his car in May 2022 in the 4800 block of West Division Street.
fox32chicago.com

Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid

CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
