Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Teen hit while riding bike in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - A teen riding his bike out of an alley was struck by a car and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old rode his bike out of an alley and onto the street in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 shot by unknown gunman in Avalon Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's Southeast Side Monday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the victims were on the street in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when an unknown gunman fired shots. A 23-year-old was struck in the right arm and right leg, and was...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man guilty of murdering 23-year-old to boost clout in street gang
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was convicted last week of fatally shooting a man in 2014 to increase his position in a violent street gang. A federal jury found Pierre Robinson, 29, guilty on Thursday after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Man gets shot while driving in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that the man was in a car on East 79th Street near South Michigan around 2:36 p.m. when he was shot in the back. He was hospitalized in critical condition. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Lawndale man faces assault, carjacking charges: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Lawndale man is facing assault and carjacking charges after forcefully taking a man's vehicle in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police say. Donald Nolton was identified as the offender that assaulted a 45-year-old man and took his car in May 2022 in the 4800 block of West Division Street.
fox32chicago.com
Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid
CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
fox32chicago.com
5-year-old boy shot in the head while visiting father in Rogers Park: ‘It just keeps happening'
CHICAGO - Five-year-old Devin McGregor had just visited his father in Rogers Park and was headed back home with his mother Sunday evening, excited to start his first full week of kindergarten. His mother had just buckled the boy into his car seat when a black sedan pulled up and...
fox32chicago.com
CTA disputes report that person was stabbed on Red Line platform in Chicago's Loop on Sunday
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said that after reviewing surveillance video, they found no sign that a person was stabbed on a Red Line platform in the Loop on Sunday as had been reported by police. On Sunday morning, Chicago police said a 44-year-old man was robbed and...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Comments / 0