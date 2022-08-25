ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdVFK_0hVVpbEY00

A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.

Around 11:12 a.m., officers were called out to an area near Barnes Park, located at 405 South Cleveland Avenue, after an unresponsive woman was found in the river. She was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Through the course of the investigation, Loveland detectives determined that the woman was murdered. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time. Police said she was 49 years old, but provided no further details.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the department at 970-962-2032. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or by submitting an online form .

Comments / 8

Plumb Joy
5d ago

Loveland was a sleepy city not long ago, now it's moving closer to a Denver.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Hit-and-run victim attacked in court while testifying

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted on multiple counts including attempted murder faces new charges after attacking the victim during their testimony in court, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Daniel Ayala, 29, was convicted Monday on the following charges related to a hit-and-run crash involving a...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Arrest affidavit reveals timeline of gruesome assault, murder

New information from Greeley police has revealed some gruesome details about the sexual assault and murder of Angelica 'Angie' Vega. Suspect Marcos Vallejos, 24, has been arrested and booked into Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault. On Friday night, Vega's mother reported her missing after she didn't return home by 7:35 p.m. after she was scheduled to close the family business at 7 p.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Vega's mother told police that the business looked like a mess from the surveillance footage and she had also received a call from a customer that the business...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Record

State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Six Shootings This Weekend in Denver and Aurora: Eleven Victims, Two Deaths

Metro Denver's latest summer of violence continued this past weekend. From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, six shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in eleven victims and two deaths. Two of the shootings took place within hours of each other in the same Denver neighborhood, leading to four injuries and one fatality.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman, 4 children involved in rollover crash in Thornton

A woman and four children were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Thornton Monday morning, the police department told CBS4. According to Thornton PD, police assisted fire crews in the response to the crash on Eppinger Boulevard near Hoffman Way, where the woman, who was driving what appeared to be a white SUV, needed to be helped out of the vehicle with equipment before she could be taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Police said the four children didn't not have any reported injuries and were not taken to the hospital. Copter4 was above the crash during the active response just before 7:30 a.m.It was not immediately known what the relationship was between the woman and the kids. Thornton PD is investigating alcohol as a factor in this crash. 
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbor shot dead trying to break up fight in Denver, family says

A 41-year-old Denver man was killed early in the morning Sunday while trying to diffuse an argument in his neighborhood, his family tells CBS News Colorado. According to Tomás Jiménez's family, he did not know the people who were fighting. Denver police say a house party near 2700 42nd Avenue got out of hand early Sunday and a fight broke out in the street next to the house party. Jiménez lived next door to the home where the party took place, his family says, but did not attend the party. His family tells CBS News Colorado that when he heard...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy