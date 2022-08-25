Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say

A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.

Around 11:12 a.m., officers were called out to an area near Barnes Park, located at 405 South Cleveland Avenue, after an unresponsive woman was found in the river. She was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Through the course of the investigation, Loveland detectives determined that the woman was murdered. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time. Police said she was 49 years old, but provided no further details.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the department at 970-962-2032. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or by submitting an online form .