ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Your Health: The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and an estimated 11 million family, friends and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia - also known as mild cognitive impairment or MCJ - is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible. Here are steps families can take.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away. Since January, the White House has been sending out up to 16 COVID tests per household. They’ve distributed nearly 600 million since the beginning. The U.S. government...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

5 cancer-fighting projects funded by MSU Health Sciences, Henry Ford Health

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five cancer-fighting research projects will be given up to $100,000 each by a partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences. Tuesday, the partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences announced its funding of five research grants given...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gray TV, WILX raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gray Television, the parent company of WILX-TV 10, is raising its base pay for broadcasting professionals. The company said Monday that it will adopt an $18 minimum wage for most full-time workers starting October 1. “We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Health
WILX-TV

‘Michigan Dyslexia Handbook’ could be first step in statewide intervention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students with dyslexia learn differently than their neurotypical counterparts, and typically require a different style of teaching. However, that different style of teaching is not available in a majority of Michigan’s public schools. Michigan’s Department of Education released a guidebook to try and change that....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Broadband Survey needs responses

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is working with Merit Network Inc. to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. However, Merit and Ingham County need to hear from Ingham Residents before significant change can happen. Chris Greene Hutchings, Program Manager, said filling out the Ingham County Broadband...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

How a Lansing couple found a unique way to recycle baby dolls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan couple has come up with a unique way to recycle baby dolls. Baby Head Planters co-founder Laurel Vinton and her husband looked for a fun side project, so they started turning dolls they found lying around their house into art. Vinton said she began...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Diabetes Drugs#General Health#Americans
WILX-TV

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast following Monday’s storms. Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the latest on a shooting spree in Detroit on Sunday that left three people dead, an Ohio woman was killed by a falling tree, Serena Williams graces the cover of Time magazine, and an 80s classic makes a comeback. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
WILX-TV

City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s setting up a showdown with the supporters of a nearby park. The current plan calls for the city to use parts of Bancroft Park for a...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No major injuries reported in camper rollover crash on I-75

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man suffered only minor injuries after a rollover collision Sunday on I-75. According to authorities, the crash happened on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road just before 1 a.m. Police said a truck pulling a travel-trailer had a tire blowout and rotor separation, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seek man in theft of impounded vehicle

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for a person in connection with a vehicle theft. According to authorities, someone broke into the Northside Towing lot on Old U.S. 27, near Round Lake Road, and stole a vehicle that had been impounded. The theft happened Aug. 17 at about 4 a.m.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

CATA routes closed during Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed during Labor Day. Services including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus, will not be operating on Monday, Sept. 5. In a press release, CATA explained which routes will be down for the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A half-day was announced for students heading to their first day of the school year at Ionia Public Schools. The district announced on a Facebook post Sunday that they had been monitoring classroom temperatures over the weekend. According to school officials, classroom temperatures exceeded 95 degrees creating a safety concern.
IONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy