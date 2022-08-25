Read full article on original website
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
knau.org
Officials hope to re-open flood-damaged I-10 between Phoenix and LA
Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early this week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer.
10 Freeway near Desert Center fully open after section collapsed due to flash flooding
The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are back open after a section of the interstate collapsed due to last week's thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
knau.org
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff
Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Lanes of 57 Freeway Near Fullerton
A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig prompted closure of three right lanes of the northbound Orange (57) Freeway Tuesday in the Fullerton area.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
onscene.tv
Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley
08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
‘Prisoner in my own house’: Forest Falls residents claim neighbor has been terrorizing them for a decade
Residents in the mountain community of Forest Falls are fed up. They say one of their neighbors has been terrorizing them for more than 10 years. He leaves disturbing notes, peeks in windows, is out all hours of the night yelling obscenities and has even threatened a woman’s life more than one time, they said. […]
SoCal's First Haunted Carwash Returns To Anaheim This Fall
Tunnel of Terror OC is back this Fall with 2 locations! 👻🤡
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
