Phoenix, AZ

Officials hope to re-open flood-damaged I-10 between Phoenix and LA

Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early this week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff

Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland

A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
HOMELAND, CA
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA

